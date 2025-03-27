Netflix's raunchy comedy is the laugh-out-loud hit I've been yearning for
No Hard Feelings is a Netflix's chart-topper – it's raunchy, ridiculous fun
Sometimes we just need a bit of lighthearted comedy in our lives. I first watched No Hard Feelings on a long-haul plane journey, after its release in the middle of 2023, and it made me laugh throughout. After shooting to the top of Netflix's weekly movie chart, this Top 10 hit looks like it's poised to stay.
Not only is Jennifer Lawrence's lead character oozing with confidence, there's something "modern-day Superbad" about this movie's tongue-in-cheek teen comedy factor. It's more than a little suggestive with its raunchiness, too, earning its 15 rating in the UK (it's R-rated in the US, if you can call that an upgrade).
No Hard Feelings is about Maddie (played by Lawrence), who takes on a job "dating" a wealthy couple's introverted son, Percy (played by Andrew Barth Feldman), before he leaves for college. Except she's in her 30s and he's not even of legal drinking age yet. Cue all kinds of mayhem, further pronounced by their generational gap.
No Hard Feelings certainly won't be for everyone, I'm sure, given its subject matter – and its attempts to reverse typical sexist clichés doesn't always hit the mark. But it's not one of those deep-and-meaningfuls – it's a raunchy comedy movie that unashamedly leans into that.
While it earned very mixed critical reviews, however, the general audience consensus is positive. Rotten Tomatoes places No Hard Feelings at 86% at the time of writing – teetering on a 9/10 score, which is about as highly rated as teen rom-com can hope to achieve.
Many cite Lawrence's launch into physical comedy as a surprise reason for its winning formula – especially as it's a change in role from her more recent movies. Having been locked into The Hunger Games and X-Men series for some years, it's good to see her spread her wings – and venture into other genres.
The trailer above will give you a strong idea whether No Hard Feelings should be on your comedy to-watch list. It flirts with sexual innuendo from the very off, yet – despite its all-out skinny-dipping scene, nudie fist-fights included – is lighthearted and, at times, even sweet.
I've been watching a boatload of the best sci-fi lately – from Severance to Silo to 3 Body Problem and The OA – and some of those brain-bending storylines have left me in need of some easy watching. No Hard Feelings certainly ticks that box as a bit of comedy escapism.
While I've been watching less Netflix of late, as the best streaming services from Apple TV+ and Disney+ lure me away with other shows, you can always count on the streamer's ever-changing service to keep delivering new shows and movies. No Hard Feelings is yet another reason that Netflix remains on my monthly bill.
