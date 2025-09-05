After 252 million views, Netflix's most-watched show is back in no.1 position
Wednesday season 2, part 2 has shot up the charts to be crowned Netflix's latest no.1 show
Well, that didn't take long, did it? Netflix's most watched show in its history, Wednesday, returned (aptly) on Wednesday 3 September for its season 2, 'part II' run.
Within what seemed like moments, the show, which has been viewed over 252-million times to date, shot back up the Netflix chart and firmly took its rightful position back at number 1.
With the weekend now rolling in, Wednesday's return is certain to remain cemented there for the foreseeable, as fans pick up after the mid-season break to finish the second season – which held us at a cliffhanger, after its 6 August 'part I' showing.
If you've not watched yet then I'd skip the trailer, above, which not only reminds us where the show has gotten to this season, but actually steps beyond the boundaries and gives us some teasers of what to expect for the remaining four episodes.
Nothing is of huge surprise, perhaps, but disclaimer time: if you're not up-to-date with your Wednesday viewing then you may want to avert your eyes now, as I'll be including some storyline reminders here.
With Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), hospitalised following an attack by Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who is also the monstrous Hyde, at the end of season 2, 'part I', the second set of episodes kicks off with the return of a familiar face.
Former Principal of Nevermore Academy, Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), appears as Wednesday's 'spirit guide'. It's an unexpected showing, given that Weems died of poisoning at the end of Wednesday's first season.
There are many additional characters that will appear as the show continues, some glimpses of which are in the trailer, others I'll keep under wraps and not spoil your enjoyment. It's clear that the best streaming services are netting the biggest stars of late, though.
Wednesday season 2 has been generally well-received to date, with an 84% critics' score on aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score is a tad behind, at 75%, and I wouldn't be surprised if that changes in the coming days as the viewer count continues to rise.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
