Forget the Millennium Falcon, the Lego Star Wars Death Star UCS gets its first big discount – save yourself more than £135

One of the most popular deals during every major sales period is on the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series. Considering it's usually priced over £730, there's good reason to wait for big discounts.

However, there's one set that's even bigger and more sought after, and it's much more rare to see a deal for it. That set is the 9,023 piece Lego Star Wars Death Star UCS and its RRP is a mind-bending £899.99, so any money off would be a godsend.

Save £135.01 Lego Star Wars Death Star Ultimate Collector Series: was £899.99 now £764.98 The Lego Star Wars Death Star UCS set is undoubtedly the most desirable for any collector and enthusiast. It even comes with 36 minifigures and has space to add a separate TIE Fighter in the hanger bay.

And that's exactly what we've got during the Amazon Spring Deal Days event. The flagship set in Lego's Star Wars range has a mighty £135 saving right now – bringing the price down to Millennium Falcon levels.

In fact, that's the first time we've seen it discounted since its launch last year. And we suspect it won't be available at this price for long.

What is the Lego Star Wars Death Star UCS set?

Lego has released different iterations of the Death Star over the years, with a couple of the larger sets being incredible builds, but nothing of the scale of its latest.

The Death Star UCS is made up of 9,023 pieces, includes 36 minifigures, and even has an Imperial Shuttle in the hanger bay. You can also add a separate TIE Fighter, with space for it to hang in the final build.

Once constructed, the Death Star measures an incredible 70cm high and 79cm wide. Cleverly though, as it is a cross-section build, it's just 27cm deep, so is great for putting on display.

You'll likely have to put aside a week to build it though, with some reporting that it took them up to 26 hours to complete.

There are some other great Lego deals to be found during the Spring Deal Days event – some won't even need to be signed off by your bank manager.