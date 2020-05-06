Where to buy hand sanitizer: these brands still have stock

Want to know where to buy hand sanitizer? We are here to help. Trying to pick up hand sanitizer at major pharmacies and supermarket chains has become a futile effort, so it can be tricky to know where to look. Thankfully a number of smaller retailers have stepped up, and other kinds of businesses have switched production to meet this new rise demand. Read on for our pick of the best places a guide to where to buy hand sanitizer right now, in the US, UK and Australia. We'll be updating our list regularly, as stocks sell out and more becomes available elsewhere.

The coronavirus pandemic is in full swing, and showing no signs of going away any time soon. One of the key bits of advice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to wash your hands (using the correct hand washing steps) or use hand sanitizer regularly, which is why stocks are looking so depleted.

Some areas are also recommending covering your face when you need to leave the house. For that, check out our guides to where to buy face masks or face shields. Or for disinfecting within the home, here's where to buy Lysol spray. Wherever you are in the world, please don't buy more than you need. If manufacturers are going to catch up, everyone needs to start purchasing responsibly.

Here's where to buy hand sanitizer right now. If you're in a hurry, here are some quick links to check first. Otherwise, scroll down for a better look at the different options right now. If you can't get hold of any, check back later, because we're updating this page daily.

USA: Where to buy hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer | $10 at Maapilim

Clean and nourish your hands in one go with this quick-absorbing hand sanitizer gel from Maapilim. It contains 70% alcohol to eliminate germs, and aloe vera to keep your hands moisturized. Plus there's a lovely bergamot, jasmine and cedarwood scent.View Deal

OUT OF STOCK SpaRoom Mist Hand Sanitizer | $3.99 at Target

There's hand sanitizer back in stock at Target! This is a mist spray rather than an alcohol gel, and comes in a pocket-friendly 2oz bottle. Order now, with free standard shipping if you bump your order up to $35 or more. View Deal

Remedi Hand sanitizer | 2 x 8oz for $24.99

This hand sanitizer gel follows the CDC recommendations and guidelines, and contains 70% alcohol plus vitamin E to keep your hands soft and healthy. There's also a sale on at the moment that means you can pick up bulk orders at a discount. View Deal

Citrus Lavender hand sanitizer (6oz) | $16 at Vegamour

Vegamour's hand sanitizer spray is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, with calming lavender and orange peel essential oils, and 75% isopropyl alcohol. For every purchase made, Vegamour will donate 20% of proceeds to Project Angel Food, which provides meals to those affected by life-threatening illnesses in LA. In stock now!View Deal

Instant hand sanitizer (8oz) | $9.99 at ebay

This Premium Nature hand sanitizer is available to order at ebay. It contains 62-64% alcohol, and is made and shipping from within the USA. There's a slight discount for bulk buying. Alternatively, there's a 4oz bottle for $6.99.View Deal

Cabinet Preparedness Kit | $30 at Cabinet (was $40)

This kit from Cabinet contains hand sanitizer spray (70% alcohol), as well as cold and flu medicine for day and night, and Acetaminophen. In short, it's a good pack to have if you're hit with flu-like symptoms. It's in stock now. There's also a "pay-what-you-can" policy for those in need.View Deal

Cabinet Fully Stocked Kit | $65 at Cabinet (was $150)

Want to stock up your medicine cabinet while you're at home? This kit contains that all-important hand sanitizer, but also enough painkillers, fever reducers, cold and flu tablets and cough suppressants to see your family through anything this period at home can throw at you. View Deal

Klean+ Hand Sanitizer (50ml) | $7.99 at Klean+

Klean+ is selling 'crisp lavender' scented hand sanitizer, with 67% Ethyl antiseptic. It's infused with therapy-grade lavender, eucalyptus and rosemary essential oils. Order a 50ml bottle right now – or check out the block below if you want to buy in bulk.View Deal

Klean+ Hand Sanitizer | Multipack discounts – now from $21.57

If you need a lot of hand sanitizer, Klean+ is offering some sweet bulk-buy options, currently discounted even further. You can grab three for $21.57 (originally $23.97), or alternatively a 12-pack of 50ml bottles is $76.70 (down from $95.88), a 24-pack is now $148.61. View Deal

Doji hand sanitizer (2oz) | $5.99 at Doji

This hand sanitizer is all-organic, with 70% alcohol. It comes in a recyclable glass bottle, and is well reviewed. You can get a small discount if you buy in bulk, too. View Deal

"For the People" hand sanitizer | $10 at Church

This organic, vegan hand sanitizer is 100% natural. It's made from essential oils like Rosemary and Tea Tree, and 190-proof organic grape alcohol, and Church promise the formula "keeps the good guys, knocks out the bad guys, conditions hands, and smells like heaven."View Deal

Hand sanitizer | From $9.99 at Vel-Ray

Vel-Ray Products usually manufacturers car waxes, polishes and fragrances. During the pandemic, it has switched over to focusing on hand sanitizer and hand soaps. Pick up hand sanitizer from $9.99 now. View Deal

Organic E3 hand sanitizer (500ml) | $19.99 at PureVita

PureVita is producing pH-balanced hand sanitizer, with glycerine to keep your hands feeling soft and moisturized. Go for 500ml or alternatively, you can order a gallon for $79.99. The product is in stock, but high demand means there's a slight delay on shipping – your hand sanitizer will ship out within a week of your order being placed.View Deal

PureTech hand sanitizer | From $49.99 for a gallon

If you need a whole load of hand sanitizer, head to PureTech. There you can pick up 80%+ alcohol in one, four, or 55 gallon bottles... or a 275 gallon crate. View Deal

Shop alcohol gel at Target

Shop all available hand sanitizer and soap at Staples

Staples stocks a wide range of hand sanitizers, including refill packs. Browse the range yourself here. A lot of it is currently out of stock right now, but it's worth double-checking – you might get lucky.



Hand Sanitizer | Various prices at Sears Marketplace

There are a few sellers offering Hand Sanitizer gel via Sears marketplace. Be wary of any price hikes, and also delivery delays.

View Deal

Browse all Purell products at Target

Stock is fluctuating all the time, so if you want to check stock yourself, head to this link.

View Deal

Walgreens Advanced Hand Sanitizer | $4 at Walgreens

This 28oz bottle of hand sanitizer is out of stock for delivery, but click through and you can check the inventory at your local store by entering your zip code.

View Deal

UK: Where to buy hand sanitiser

UNAVAILABLE Carex hand sanitizer gel (50ml) | £1.00 at Tesco

This Carex Aloe Vera hand sanitizer contains 70% alcohol, and has a quick dry formula. Pick up a 50ml bottle, in stock at Tesco right now. View Deal

UNAVAILABLE Carex Original Hand Gel | £1 at Waitrose

This quick-dry hand sanitiser gel is in stock at Waitrose. It contains 70% alcohol, and is from a trusted brand. Add a bottle to your basket when you do your grocery shopping. There's also a Love Hearts edition in stock . View Deal

The Bottle Club hand sanitizer | Now £3.49 at The Bottle Club

As you might suspect, the Bottle Club is usually all about booze. But right now it's also selling hand sanitizer – 55ml at 75% alcohol for less than £3.50. Chuck in a nice bottle of gin while you're at it and it's a one way ticket to a fun, and germ-free, evening in.

View Deal

Organic Vegan Hand Sanitiser | From £9.50 at Beauty Kitchen

If you're keen on keeping things eco-friendly, head to Beauty Kitchen. This company is making refillable bottles of hand sanitiser spray. The formula is also vegan and organic. And you can knock 30% off the price using the code SAYNO2PLASTIC.View Deal

Glowyy 75% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel | 10oz for £9 (was £11)

Another hand san brand we'd previously never heard of, Glowyy is in stock right now. Made with 75% alcohol, enriched with vitamin E & aloe vera extract, this is 'fragrance and dye free', and offers a shipping time of just a few days. View Deal

AttackBac Hand Sanitizer (150ml) | £6.99 at AttackBac

For every bottle of this antibac spray sold, AttackBac will donate £1 to the NHS. It's lavender-scented, contains 70% alcohol, and has an atomiser spray head.

View Deal

Carex Aloe Vera Hand wash | £1 at Waitrose

If you're at home, you can use soap and water rather than wasting your hand sanitizer stash. This Dermacare handwash from Carex has antibacterial properties, and a skin-kind formula designed to actively keep your hands soft. This is the Aloe Vera version, but there's also the Original version in stock.View Deal

Alcohol hand sanitiser gel | From £7.99 at Crunchy Critters

Crunchy Critters sells edible insects, but at the moment you can also pick up a handy bottle of hand sanitizer. Get the standard 300ml, or opt for a refill pack or a mega 5 litre bottle. And you can grab a packet of crunchy mealworms or crickets to snack on while you're there.View Deal

Hand rub sanitiser (500ml) | £7.50 at Professors Club

Professors Club is a small distillery in Sussex (UK), which has switched its focus onto producing hand sanitiser. It's available to order now, and should ship within a week. Pick up a singe 500ml bottle, or go big with 6 bottles for £45.

View Deal

250ml Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol | £5.83 at Markers Online

Markers Online is a small, UK-based pen company that uses isopropyl alcohol. It's now pivoted its operations and is making hand sanitizer, which is available to buy though its website. It's 75% alcohol and is based on the WHO-recommended formula.View Deal

Acton Spirit hand sanitizer | £9 at Pai Skincare

This London-based brand offers a 'buy one, gift one' policy, which means for every tube of hand sanitiser gel you order, one goes to an NHS frontline worker, care home, homeless charity or beauty bank will receive a one too. To be clear though: you can only buy one.View Deal

Ramsbury Alcohol Hand Sanitiser (500ml) | £15 from Ramsbury

To help with current shortages, Ramsbury Estates has switched production in its distillery to create a hand sanitiser, made from the base spirit Ramsbury produces. It's 78-80% alcohol and follows the WHO-recommended formula. View Deal

UNAVAILABLE Antibac handwash | £1.30 at Waitrose

Waitrose Essential handwash is a great staple to have in your house for regular hand washing. This 500ml tub has a pump top for easy application. View Deal

Shop all hand sanitizers at ebay

Click and collect at Superdrug

While Superdrug has no hand sanitizer to be delivered via online order, it does offer the option to ‘Order & Collect’ from your local store. Naturally, this is subject to availability at said shop.

View Deal

Australia: Where to buy hand sanitiser

Aqium Hand Gel 375ml With Pump | AU$9.70 at AMAmedicalproducts

A well known Australian brand and a more affordable option, the Aqium antibacterial hand sanitiser is available in a nifty 375mL pump bottle for only AU$9.70 through AMA Medical Products. View Deal

Instant Hand Sanitiser – 375ml Pump | AU$19.95 at LivCore

Ausmanos is an Australian company that manufactures this great hand sanitiser that contains 75% ethanol, vitamin E and aloe vera. It promises to kill 99.9% of germs and leave your hands smelling and feeling fresh. Limited supply available so get in quick to LivCore before stock runs out.View Deal

Barkly Basics 1L Hand Sanitiser 1L Refill Pouch | AU$26.60 at Barkly Basics

You can grab this refillable pouch of alcohol free hand sanitiser from Barkly Basics for a reasonable AU$26.60. The guys at Barkly promise that their pH neutral, scent-free, dye-free and alcohol-free hand sanitiser will kill 99.99% of germs that absorb into the skin (rather than drying) to create a barrier on the skin – stupendous!View Deal

Large 500ml Hand Sanitiser SwissCare Instant Gel 70% Alcohol | AU$18.95 at Zasel

Destroy the evil germs from planet Bacterium with one pump of your microbe-killing potion that works 99.9% of the time. Set upon your quest with this bottle of 500mL hand sanitiser from Zasel for only AU$18.95! View Deal

Simple Sanity Hand Sanitiser 1L | AU$29.95 at AminoZ

This hand sanitiser from Simple Sanity contains 75% alcohol as guided by WHO (World Health Organisation) advice for bacteria and virus protection. It’s also 100% Aussie made with Australian made bottles, printed labels and ingredients with no colour dye or added fragrance. View Deal

Australian Made Hand Sanitiser - 5 Litre | AU$110 at Catch

This home-grown hand sanitiser by Enviro contains approximately 22% of cishexadec-6-enoic acid combined with palmitic acid that comprises around half of your skin lipid content (a natural layer of fat that protects your skin) – this enables you to get a deep clean of your hands. Your skin oils are then replenished by Enviros lubrication formula to prevent moisture loss, leaving your hands hygienic, soft and feeling replenished.View Deal

Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitiser - 200mL (Aloe Vera & Lemon Myrtle) | AU$15.95 at Essentialdog

Kill those unwanted germs and leave your hands smelling true blue with this Australian Lemon Myrtle infused antibacterial hand sanitiser. With 100% premium essential oil with powerful antiseptic properties, aloe vera and 70% alcohol, your hands will be smelling fresh and germ-free with this unique hand sanitiser from Essential Dog.View Deal

Instafresh Hospital Grade Hand Sanitiser 500mL | AU$27.95 at Healthco

This hospital-grade hand sanitiser contains 70% ethanol that is said to kill 99.99% of germs and bacteria. It’s also fragrance free (great for anyone with sensitive skin) and has added moisturisers to help keep your skin feeling smooth. View Deal

Life Basics Antibacterial hand sanitizer (125ml) | AU$9.95 at Nourished Life

If you’re an animal lover you will appreciate this vegan hand sanitiser by Life Basics. Made with 70% ethanol, nourishing aloe vera and hydrating green tea, this antibacterial hand sanitiser will not only leave your hands relatively germ free but also smelling fresh and feeling smooth.

View Deal

Hand Sanitizer Rub ( 250mL, 500mL, 1L or 5L) | From AU$29.99 at mydeal

This hand sanitiser contains a whopping 83.3% ethanol, which according to the manufacturer, is the preferred percentage of alcohol as advised by the World Health Organisation. You can grab this lethal germ-killer in a variety of sizes, all the way up to a massive 5L.

View Deal

500ml Hand Sanitiser Gel | AU$16.99 at Catch

Practicing good hand hygiene is one of the best ways to avoid the spread of germs and will help our fight against Coronavirus. This simple habit only requires soap, a little water and good hand sanitiser for between washes – you can grab this nifty 500mL germ-killing liquid for only AU$38.90 through Catch.

View Deal

Scotts Instant Hand Sanitiser (60mL) (3, 6, 12 or 24 bottles) | From AU$20.94 on ebay

Great for kids in school or travel (for essential travel only, of course) you can take the 60mL Scotts instant hand sanitiser wherever you go. This product is Australian made, contains 70% ethanol and can be purchased in bulk in either 3, 6, 12 or 24 packs through ebay.View Deal

50ML Organic Choice Hand Sanitiser (4 pack) | AU$49.95 at Crazysales

This may be an expensive option but if you're a fan of organic, you can grab the Organic Choice hand sanitiser through the Crazysales online store (there's also an eight pack for AU$94.95) . Each bottle is a travel-sized 50mL, contains aloe vera to keep your hands moisturised, and you only need to use a tiny pea-sized amount to kill unwanted germs. This product is also Australian made and owned.

View Deal

Plant Grow Sanitiser Hand Gel – 500ml | AU$24.90 at ABAlternativeBrewing

Dermatologically tested and pH balanced, this hand sanitiser from Plant Grow contains 70% ethanol, is rinse-free, has a non-sticky formula and promises to kill 99.99% of germs – everything you could ever want in a hand sanitiser.View Deal

How to make homemade hand sanitizer

Let's say you know you're going to be out an about without ready access to soap and water, but you haven't been able to get your hands on any ready-made hand sanitiser. According to experts including Dr Anne Marie Helmenstine (who holds a PhD in biomedial sciences), it is possible to make your own 'hand sanitiser' at home, using Isopropyl alcohol (known as rubbing alcohol) and aloe vera gel.

To make your own, simply mix together 2/3 cup of 99% rubbing alcohol with 1/3 cup aloe vera gel. You can add 5-10 drops of essential oil to mask the smell of alcohol if you want, but this isn't essential. Then use a funnel to decant the mixture into a spray bottle or liquid soap container. Clearly label the bottle.

For your homemade hand sanitizer to work effectively, it needs to include at least 60% alcohol by volume. But if you don't include the aloe vera gel, it's going to dry your hands out pretty severely, pretty quickly.

Does hand sanitizer protect against coronavirus?

Because coronavirus is a new illness, the official medical line on this isn't clear-cut. The NHS website says, "we do not know exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person" and that "similar viruses are spread in cough droplets".

The NHS advises using hand sanitizer gel only if soap and water are unavailable. Other recommendations include using your sleeve or a tissue to cover your mouth when sneezing, putting used tissues straight into a bin and washing your hands afterwards.

Also bear in mind that while hand sanitizer gels seem like the foolproof way to get your hands as clean as possible, they're not the magic solution you might assume. First up, for the hand sanitizer gel to effectively kill germs, it needs to be at least 60% alcohol – to be safe, look for a 60-95% alcohol concentration, and avoid alcohol-free options.

There are also other things that can make the alcohol gel, or vodka, less effective than you'd hope. The CDC warns that if your hands are very dirty or greasy, this can stop hand sanitizers from working properly. You also need to make sure you're using enough gel, and that you're not wiping off the gel before it's properly dry. Seriously, washing your hands is easier.

While hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands, they don't eliminate all types of germs. For certain types of germ – including norovirus – soap and water is more effective, according to the CDC.

What should I do if I can't find hand sanitizer?

So you haven't been able to get hold of any hand sanitizer. Don't worry. It's time to turn to good old-fashioned soap and water. To help guard against catching or spreading coronavirus, the NHS recommends washing your hands with soap and water regularly, following the official hand washing steps, including when you get home or arrive at work.

You can pick up hand soap at your local supermarket, but if that's not possible you can also order online – head to Waitrose, Boots, Superdrug or any number of other online stores.

Once you've got your soap, it's time to brush up on your hand-washing technique. It's recommended you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Above is the official NHS video showing you how to wash your hands properly.

How can I deal with self-isolation?

The UK has implemented a lockdown period, and in general everyone is advised to socially distance themselves right now. Thankfully in today's connected world, movies and TV can come to you, from all over the world.

