TV bonanza! Virgin Media is giving away 25 channels FREE to TV customers

Sick of refreshing the news over and over during this global health crisis? It sounds like you need something else to watch. How fortunate, then, that Virgin Media is providing 18 channels full of great entertainment content absolutely free for existing TV customers, right up until 2 May, along with seven more channels aimed at kids until 21 April.

For the rest of the month, starting today, all Virgin Media TV customers will be available to access the following at no extra cost:

Comedy Central

DMAX

Discovery

FOX

Gold

Box Hits

Kerrang

Kiss

Magic

ID

Lifetime

MTV

TCM

TLC

Rishtey

Rishtey Cineplex

Sony SAB

Colors

That's a huge 18 channels of content, including Comedy Central, home of shows both classic and new. Distract yourself from the global health crisis going on outside your home with laugh-a-minute romps like Impractical Jokers or The Middle and old favourites like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends.

Elsewhere, Discovery has loads of neat documentaries both on the natural and human worlds. Get lost in Alaska: The Last Frontier and Above And Beyond: NASA's Journey To Tomorrow, before coming back down to earth in time for the latest episode of Wheeler Dealers.

There's plenty more on offer, including FOX and Gold, on which you can watch all the old guard such as Only Foods and Horses or Gavin and Stacy, and tons of music channels, such as Top 10 mainstay Kiss FM and historic rock station Kerrang.

The network's also providing a huge seven children's TV channels for kids to be able to spoil themselves silly on all manner of action-packed animated and live-action shows, whatever their age or preferences, until 21 April. Check out the full list below:

Cartoon Network

Boomerang

Cartoonito

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr

NickToons

Nick Jr Too

Whether they're younger and being weaned on Paddington and Paw Patrol, or are a little older and want to explore Spongebob and iCarly, there's something for everyone here. There's even shows suitable for kids and grown-ups alike, in the form of award-winning, perennially-popular animation like Avatar: The Last Airbender.

There's over one thousand episodes of programmes from these channels available on demand, so kids can pick and choose their favourites at any time.

Virgin is also giving its mobile customers an extra 10GB of data, and removing any data restrictions when accessing the NHS website, so that you can always get up-to-date health information when you need it.

Virgin is just one of the network and service providers that are providing bonuses and upgrades at no extra cost to customers and their families stuck at home due to the global health crisis. Vodafone is offering an unlimited 30-day data upgrade absolutely free for 500,000 people.

