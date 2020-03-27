Vodafone offers 30-day unlimited data upgrade FREE: Here's how to get it

In these very stressful times, going over your mobile data allowance is the last thing you want to worry about, especially if you're looking to access health information or video-call friends and family members. Fortunately, there's some very good news for Vodafone customers, as the network is now offering over 500,000 people a free upgrade to unlimited mobile data for the next 30 days.

Announced today, Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery said:

“We are offering 30 days of unlimited free data to our most vulnerable customers and the first 500,000 customers to sign up, to help ease any worries about running out of data or incurring additional charges.

If our network capacity allows, we would love to be able to offer this to even more customers and will be monitoring the feasibility of this. In short, if we have more to give, we will. This is one of a series of measures that we are taking to help."

People classed as "vulnerable" will receive a text informing them about the offer, but the upgrade is also available to existing Vodafone Pay Monthly customers who are registered with Vodafone's VeryMe rewards scheme.

Just head over to the My Vodafone App for more details, and the first 500,000 customers will be able to access the offer from there. Jeffrey has stated above that Vodafone will expand this offer in the near future – if it's able to do so.

Vodafone and many other networks have also made the NHS website accessible free from data usage penalties, so even those without data can access key health information. The networks are just a few of the tech brands pitching in to keep the public informed: for example, Apple has added a symptom-checking screening functionality to smart assistant Siri.

As one of the first networks to roll 5G out across the country, Vodafone's got some very generous SIM only deals and data packages. Check some of our favourites out below, and take a look at T3's best SIM only deals with prices starting from as little as £4 per month.