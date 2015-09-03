TomTom wants to bring the beats as you work out with its Spark smartwatch

TomTom has rolled up its sleeves at the IFA 2015 event in Berlin and revealed its brand new fitness smartwatch, the TomTom Spark, and it finally means you can leave your smartphone behind even if you want to listen to tunes.

The TomTom Spark comes with 4GB of storage, which is enough to hold over 500 songs, though you'll need a wireless Bluetooth headset to listen to them, but it beats having to trail a cable from your ears to your wrist at least.

By storing your music on the smartwatch it does mean you won't need to bring your smartphone along for the run. The TomTom Spark will also monitor your running, swimming, cycling and heart rate, all while pumping your favourite tunes to keep you motivated.

Ministry of Sound comes to your wrist

The TomTom Spark will come with 30 minutes of pre-loaded music in a playlist that's been carefully curated by Ministry of Sound DJs, so your ears will certainly be in for a treat when you're out pounding the pavement.

The TomTom Spark is available to pre-order right now and will cost £189.99 when it hits the shelves in October.