Three's Go Binge plans offer limitless Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud

Three has announced a bunch of new tariffs it's calling Go Binge because you can, quite literally binge. Restrictions apply, of course, not least because it only applies to certain services - Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud.

Those services can be used without limit (no doubt some kind of fair use policy will apply) and they won't count against your data allowance. So you can watch Netflix wherever you are. Naturally you will need to have an active subcription to Netflix (for example) to use it.

Other services will come out of your inclusive data as before, so if you're dedicated to Spotify and Amazon Prime video, the new tariffs won't have the same appeal.

Three says the new tariffs will be a little more expensive than existing plans but there will be an upgrade path for existing customers on tariffs with 4GB of more of inclusive data per month; naturally there will be an additional cost.

