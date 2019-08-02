The North Face is offering FREE climbing sessions in London. Here’s how to nab one…

If you’ve always wanted to try climbing but have zero idea where to start, head to Westfield London, in White City, on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th August for a free urban climbing taster session courtesy of The North Face.

Across that weekend The North Face will open up free climbing with a unique urban climbing wall, situated at Westfield London, Ariel Way. It’s part of the Walls Are Meant For Climbing campaign, and will include free climbing opportunities suitable for beginners through to experienced climbers.

You could make a day of it too, as there will be locally sourced street food available to buy, plus ‘surprise special music performances’ to enjoy, all curated to create a laid-back festival atmosphere.

Members of The North Face athlete team, including pro climbers James Pearson and Caroline Ciavaldini, will be on hand to offer climbing tips and advice. That alone is a golden opportunity for any budding athletes looking to hit a new level with their climbing.

Tina Rolen, VP Marketing, The North Face EMEA said: “Since 1966, The North Face has seen walls not as obstacles, but as opportunities. We want to make climbing accessible to all. That’s why we created the event and made it free.”

The climbing wall itself is made from repurposed shipping containers, and will be donated to a local charity after the event has ended.

This event is hugely popular and there will be a limited amount of spots available on each day, so if you’re interested in trying climbing for the first time and for free, you’ll need to sign up fast. Don’t fret if the register is full, as The North Face will be offering a few places for walk-ins on the day on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

To sign up for a spot and to read more about the Walls Are Meant for Climbing and Global Climbing Day, visit thenorthface.co.uk/walls .

What to wear on a climbing taster session

Feeling inspired to try your hand at climbing? You’ll need some breathable and stretchy (but not baggy) clothes to help you move and flex on the climbing wall, but pro climbing gear is very different to standard athletic and outdoors wear. It's more expensive too.

But until you know you’re definitely into climbing and want to pursue it as a hobby or sport, these more basic pieces will see you right for a casual taster climbing session…

The North Face Walls Are Meant For Climbing T-Shirt

Made from 100% super-soft cotton, this official Walls Are Meant For Climbing tee is perfect for your first casual taster session, or for when you’re away from the climbing wall. If you start climbing regularly you’ll need some more breathable and sweat-wicking, but this fitted t-shirt is perfectly fine if you want to try your hand at climbing without dropping a ton on more expensive pro climbing gear.

Black Diamond Focus Climbing Shoes

These modern-day classics are ideal for indoor and outdoor climbing, thanks to their durable design and high breathability. The entire climbing shoe has been designed to boost dexterity and grip for toe-hooking, and sports a stiff-flex midsole that’s perfect for micro-edging.

The North Face Women’s Ambition Tights

You’ll need a decent amount of stretch and give from your climbing pants, which these official TNF leggings deliver. The flat and wide elastic waistband won’t cut into your flesh, but the FlashDry fabric will wick away any sweat or moisture build-up. Body-mapped mesh ventilation also helps on the breathability front.

The North Face Men’s Ambition Shorts

Free your legs when climbing with these versatile sports shorts, created with improved odour resistance and the same sweat-wicking FlashDry tech as the leggings above. They’re good for casual climbing sessions as well as outdoor runs and walking, and provide UPF 30 protection on sunny days.

