T3 Awards 2019: ExpressVPN wins our prestigious top VPN Award

Right now the celebrated winners in the T3 Awards 2019 are being announced, with the very best gadgets, technology and software on the market today put front and center where they rightfully belong.

And, after some super strong competition, we're pleased to announce that the excellent ExpressVPN has retained its prize from last year's T3 Awards, scooping our fiercely contested Best VPN Award once more.

The judges were not only blown away by ExpressVPN's massive amount of locations - which currently sits at 148 in 94 different countries - its more than 2000 servers, or its 30,000 plus IP addresses, but also its large amount of well made and super slick apps through which to access the service.

From Windows, Mac and Linux, to iOS and Android, and then onto PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Smart TV, ExpressVPN has an easy to use app to get your hardware protected quickly and conveniently, while the fact that the service can now be used directly through some routers is also most welcome.

Indeed, it is arguably this incredibly user-friendly app and software ecosystem delivered by ExpressVPN that really impressed the judges most, and along with its technical brilliance and excellent security features, these features really do add up to make it the very best VPN on the market today.

Full shortlist: ExpressVPN, IPVanish, VyprVPN, NordVPN, TunnelBear.