T3 Agenda: Add some TfL chic to your feet with these Nike Air Zoom Spiridon trainers

T3 Agenda brings you snippets of the latest tech news in an easily digestible format.

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll gather them all together on this page, updating daily as new gear is announced. Enjoy!

23 November

Add some TfL chic to your feet with these Nike Air Zoom Spiridon trainers

Back in 2013, Transport for London and Nike teamed up to create a highly sought after edition of trainers inspired by moquette fabric, which celebrated 150 years of London Underground.

Now the two are joining forces once more with a new collaboration that revives the classic Nike Air Zoom Spiridon design and celebrate a century of the Edward Johnston typeface on the London Underground.

150 pairs of the special NikeLab x Roundel trainers have gone on sale at the London Transport Museum Shop from today, and if you pick up a pair from the Covent Garden store you'll receive a free Edward Johnston poster and personalised notebook.

With only 150 pairs on sale with a price of £139.99, you better be quick!

EE measures coverage more accurately, urges others to follow suit

EE has revealed its 4G network now covers 99% of the UK population, but only 75% of the geographic land mass of the country. EE is now calling for the rest of mobile industry to ditch the population coverage metric in favour of geographic coverage with regular updates on network speeds and quality at a county level.

EE says it will have 92% geographic coverage by this time next year. This is great news, as it means our smartphones should continue working as we expect, even in the remotest of areas.

TalkTalk customers to receive new streamlined YouView service before anyone else

Are you a TalkTalk customer? Do you have a YouView set-top box? Well you'll be pleased to know the hotly anticipated Next Generation update is coming to you before any other service.

The update - which brings a much cleaner, image-driven UI that's much easier to use and is the service's most intuitive layout to date - will become available to TalkTalk customers from Monday and will include a special More TV section that gives you access to one-month-at-a-time TV package Boosts.

You can also set reminders or record live TV from your mobile with the TalkTalk TV Planner app, giving you plenty of control over your YouView box, wherever you are.

Pop some style in your ears with the Freedom Wireless Bluetooth Buds

Sports headphone maker Jaybird has just unveiled the fifth generation of its stylish sports range Freedom with the Freedom Wireless Bluetooth Buds.

They're the smallest model yet from the firm, with an innovative miniaturised three button controller that still delivers an impressive eight hours of play time.

If you need a battery boost, you can clip the lightweight charger on while driving to the gym or during your workout and get an extra hour of playtime in just 20 minutes.

Jaybird Freedom is available from today at leading retailers including Amazon, John Lewis and Dixons Travel with an RRP of £169.99.

Make your kitchen chic with Tefal's new stainless steel Ingenio range

Tefal has launched a brand new range of Ingenio cookware with a very fetching Stainless Steel finish.

With Ingenio you can use your cookware as pans, oven trays and even serving and storage dishes, moving from hob to oven to table in seconds - there's even a versatile detachable handle for the ultimate hob-oven-table functionality and optimal space saving.

You can get the Tefal Ingenio Stainless Steel Pan Set (a 13 piece Set) for £250, the Tefal Ingenio Stainless Steel 6 Piece Saucepan Set for £120 or the Tefal Ingenio Stainless Steel 4 Piece Saucepan Set for £100.

22 November

Charge all your wearables and smart devices at once with this handy Satechi charging stand

If you're like us here at T3 Towers, we've got far too many smart devices to keep track of, so having a single charging station for items such as smartphones and wearables is a real life saver.

This four port multifunctional charging dock features features one internal USB charging port to charge your Apple Watch, FitBit Blaze, or smartphone, and three USB ports on the base of the stand for other USB-powered devices.

It automatically detects your device, allowing you to charge your Apple Watch, FitBit Blaze, and iPad, iPhone, Bose Radio or any other devices at the same time without any delay.

While it doesn't come with any charging cables, omes equipped with Apple Watch, FitBit Blaze, and smartphone adapters to easily and securely charge your device atop the stand.

Get one today from Amazon for $34.99 (£27).

Take the cinema with you thanks to Vivitek's new Qumi Q3 pocket projector

Slightly bigger than a smartphone and weighing in at 460 grams, the Qumi Q3 Plus Pocket-sized projector is capable of projecting a large widescreen image up to a massive 100" diagonal size.

With native HD720p resolution, 500 lumen brightness and 30,000 LED light-source lifetime, the Qumi Q3 Plus packs a visual punch - and you can take that power anywhere thanks to a rechargeable battery that offers up to two hours of use.

The Qumi Q3 is available in white, black, red or gold at a list price of £429.

Neato Botvac Connected Now Works with Amazon Alexa

Neato Robotics has just announced that its award-winning Neato Botvac Connected is the first Neato robot vacuum that can be controlled via the Alexa voice service using devices such as the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.

Now with the power of Alexa, all you need to do is tell your Neaoto robotic cleaner to spruce up the house and it'll start cleaning at your command. You can even stop it cleaning just as easily, making it great for pausing when there's a phone call or a knock at the door.

Neato and Amazon will be rolling out the program later today in the UK and the US.

21 November

Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones and Beats Pill+ are seeing red

Beats by Dre has just announced the launch of (PRODUCT)RED Solo3 Wireless and Beats Pill+ in a vibrant new citrus red colour just in time for Xmas.

Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, Solo3 Wireless features Class 1 Bluetooth for optimal connectivity. With a 40-hour battery life and Fast Fuel that provides three hours of playback after just five minutes of charging via the included micro-USB cable, these headphones make for the perfect everyday headphone.

Grab a pair today in sultry red for only £249.95.

Then there's the portable Beats Pill+ Bluetooth speaker with its stereo active 2-way crossover system that creates an optimized sound field for dynamic range and clarity across all genres of music.

Get your very own now in red for £189.95.

Mountain climb with style with a pair of AKU Serai GTX boots

Keep your iPhone safe with the Vault Case from Peli

Following on from its successful Spider GTX design, veteran hiking and mountain climbing boot maker Aku returns with its hotly anticipated follow up - the Serai GTX.

These lightweight boots are made from durable Kevlar, nylon and micro fibre to keep them lightweight, while a honeycomb aluminium core underfoot keeps you foot secure without adding extra weight.

Best of all, it'll fit automatic ice locking crampons for more extreme bouts of mountaineering.

Grab a pair today for £349.95 from Aku's official store.

Love your iPhone 7? Of course you do, so that means you want to keep that expensive companion safe no matter what. That's why you need the Vault Case from the folks at Peli.

Created from tough polymer plastics and TPR rubbers, the Peli Vault’s streamlined design makes it the ultimate rugged folio case to protect all these valuable items together.

It's been drop tested to military 810G specifications (in English: it'll protect your phone from most clumsy falls), comes with a protective door and viewing window and boasts slots for up to two credit cards.

Compatible with iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6 and 6 Plus, the Vault Case is available now for £39.99 from Amazon.

18 November

Visit Covent Garden and give your next shopping trip the AR treatment

Covent Garden certainly knows how to make itself stand out in a city full of highlights (remember that rad floating art installation from 2014?), and 2016 is no exception with organisers announcing a unique augmented reality event.

140 big name stores and restaurants (including Dior, Clinique, Charlotte Tilbury, Hackett, Jigsaw, Paperchase, Lulu Guiness, Aveda, Paul Smith, Oasis, Ted Baker, Links of London) have signed up to install AR technology in the run up to Xmas.

Each premises will have window stickers and a selection of products– specially chosen by style gurus - that consumers can access through AR using the app Blippar , to discover unique content, information and discounts.

The event will be using free AR app Blippar, and there's even a special treasure hunt event where you can catch virtual reindeer. The event itself will kick off on 17 December.

Star Wars Battlefront is getting some Rogue One DLC just in time for the new film

As we count down to the latest Star Wars film (less than a month to go!), EA and DICE have released a brand new trailer to get you in the mood for some Rogue One shenanigans.

The new content comes in the form of a map based on tropical Rogue One location Scarif, and will arrive for all season pass holders on 6 December.

Said trailer also hows off the game's big Ultimate Edition re-release, which bundles the main game with its four DLC packs. Said UE is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

This handheld sensor will keep troops in the field safe from electronic warfare

Like something pulled straight out of a Tom Clancy Ghost Recon game, the Bristol-based defence contractor BAE Systems has been working on a new sensor that will enable troops in the battlefield to identify enemy radio signals and more.

This EW (electronic warfare) sensor is something BAE is calling 'Handheld Cognitive Electronic Warfare Technology' and enables troops to stop their signals being jammed by the enemy and identify other forms of EW when in the field.

Developed in cooperation with DARPA, the EW sensor offers a 10-times reduction in size, weight and power consumption compared to previous versions and has seen a number of successful recent field tests.

17 November

Get fit (and show your wealth) with this 24-carat fitness tracker

Withings, it of swanky watch fame, has just unveiled the world's first gold-plated activity tracker. No really, actual 24-carat gold.

Fusing fashion and technology, Steel Gold is a premium 24-carat gold-coated analogue watch with sophisticated tracking technology for walking, running, swimming and sleeping.

Steel Gold features two hand dials, displaying the time and a sub dial showing percentage progress of specific activity goals, and syncs automatically with the free Withings Health Mate app.

Steel Gold is available in two fashion-forward designs, dark brown with a crocodile print and a berry-red both made of a fine calf leather for £210. It's available nationwide from withings.com.

Say hello to Smeg's first citrus juicer and coffee maker

Retro appliance maker Smeg has just broadened its portfolio with the the firm's very first cirtrus juicer and coffee maker models.

First up there's the ECF01 espresso coffee machine, which comes with a thermoblock heating setup and anti-drip system for fast coffees made without the mess.

It also comes with a user friendly keypad with space for three filter inserts, two cups and plenty of paper pads. You can pick one up next week for just over £300 from Ambient Direct.

Then there's the CJF01, which has been specially developed to squeeze both large and small fruit and dispense every last drop of juice directly into a glass or cup, leaving you with delicious, fresh, homemade, juices every time.

The Smeg Citrus Juicer (CJF01) is available from December 2016 and has an RRP of £109.95.

Keep riding this Xmas with the winterproof Aeron Tempo jacket from dhb

As the winter months set in and that chill in the air drops to temperatures that would make even White Walkers shiver there's a good chance you'll be reconsidering keeping up your autumn cycling habits.

Well, we have just the thing - a new waterproof jacket from dhb that's been designed to keep your dry and warm when out on a brisk pedal on the roads.

The Aeron Waterproof Tempo Jacket has been designed for high-tempo cycling and comes with a dropped tail to keep the worst of the weather off you. The collar is also lined with fleece for extra warmth and comfort.

Pick one up today from Wiggle for £80 in a fetching red or a regal navy.

16 November

The new Lovely is the fitness tracker/sex toy combo you've secretly always wanted

By now you'll be familiar with the humble fitness tracker. Be it a simple step counter to the most lavish of smart devices, there's a tracker for almost every form of exercise - and that now includes calories burned between the sheets.

Yes, you can now 'strap on' a smart device that ensures those private moments finally count towards your daily calorie burn goal. 2016, everyone. Alright, enough laughing at the back, thank you.

The Lovely, which originally sought funding on Indiegogo last year, provides stimulation for the lady in your life and, " enhances erections by slowing blood circulation inside of the man’s erectile tissue."

It also comes with a bespoke app that tracks your performance and offers tips based on your, ahem, performance.

If the thought of the Lovely has you hot under the collar, you can pre-order one from OurLovely.com. Order one now and you can get it for a special price of $99.

Turn those real-life steps into virtual XP with the new Fitbit and NBA 2K17 crossover

Here at T3, we've seen (and tried out) quite a few fitness apps and trackers that attempt to gamify being active, but there's been little proper crossover with existing properties on console.

Well, that's all about to change as Fitbit partners up with 2K, the publisher of the ever stellar basketball sim NBA 2K17. So every time you achieve 10,000 steps and log through your Fitbit wearable of choice, you'll get a temporary attribute boost to your MyPlayer avatar.

That temporary buff adds +5 attribute boosts and success rate to your MyPLAYER in categories such as agility, layups and dunks, and more that will significantly improve performance for the next five games played that day.

NBA 2K17 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, PS3 and Xbox 360.

15 November

The super-versatile TMA-2 modular headphone system is going wireless

Danish audio company AIAIAI will now launch the H05, a new smart headband for their TMA-2 Modular Headphone System, on Kickstarter.

The Bluetooth headband adds wireless functionality to any configuration of the system, and serves as the first major upgrade to the TMA-2 Modular design.

Being able to add wireless functionality to your setup without investing in a brand new headset is a real crowd pleaser and makes the TMA-2 stand out if you look customising your on-the-go audio experience.

Backers can expect up to a 50% discount on the headset itself a full TMA-2 headset, with a price expected somewhere around $125 (roughly £101).

Blast your workout playlist with the new AfterShokz bone conduction headphones

Bone conduction headphones are more popular than ever, especially with those that love a good run or a trip to you the gym, so if you're looking to give your audio listening a special twist why not invest in the new Sportz Titanium headphones from the talented folk at AfterShokz.

Replacing the previous wired models (Sportz 3/M3), the new wired headphones bring all the popular Trekz Titanium features to athletes and fitness enthusiasts at a far more agreeable price.

Priced at £49.99 and £59.95 for the micced version, the Sportz Titanium's OpenFit design and PremiumPitch+ bone conduction tech offer a high quality audio experience that won't tune out the outside world.

Available in three colours – Ocean (blue/black), Onyx (all black) and Lava (red/black), these aces headphones are available now from the official AfterShokz store.

Get serious in-ear sound with Noble Audio's powerful new IEMs

California's own Noble Audio has just launched two brand new IEMs (in-ear monitors), complete with the firm's very own proprietary drive units.

The newcomers, Kaiser Encore and Sage, join the recently launched Katana to provide three Noble-driver IEM options.

Perfect for musicians, sound engineers and audiophiles alike, the new Sage (£520) is the most affordable way to experience Noble’s new proprietary drivers and Kaiser Encore (£1,699), with its high-res-audio-ready 10 drivers. Both are available now.

Give your coffee table a history lesson with the Designed by Apple in California anniversary book

To celebrate 20 years of memorable products and iconic creations, Apple has released a new tabletop book celebrating two decades of trend-setting designs.

'Designed by Apple in California' chronicles everything from 1998's iMac to 2015's Apple Pencil and packs 450 pages of gorgeous photography and that memorable Apple style.

So yes, it's just a book, but if you love tech and its evolution through a trailblazer like Apple, it's a real must for your coffee table or book shelf. It comes out tomorrow (16 November), and will retail for £169 (small version) and £249 (large version) exclusively from Apple.com.

14 November

Go VR on the move with the 13-inch Alienware 13 notebook

Now that VR is here we're all trying to get in on the action. And with the likes of EVE: Valkyrie and the like impressing with their incredible immersion, that means investing in a PC strong enough to run a HTC Rift or Oculus Rift.

But that doesn't mean it has to be massive tower sat by your TV stand - we're now getting more and more VR-ready laptops, and the latest notebook from Alienware is easily one of the most powerful you can buy.

The Alienware 13 may be portable, but that doesn't make it a shrinking violet in the graphical department. In fact, it's packing a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-Series GPU so your headset of choice will have all the juice it needs to keep you fully immersed in VR.

The Alienware 13 is available now starting at £1,249 with an optional OLED display.

Charge your devices without those pesky leads with Belkin's new wireless range

Let's face it, we all love our gadgets, but with tech comes wires and connectors that are forever fraying and going on the blink. That's why wireless charging is the true way forward.

Belkin certainly agrees as it's just launched three new wireless chargers for many of your favourite phones, gadgets and wearables.

There's the Valet Charger Power Pack for Apple Watch + iPhone (pictured above), which uses a portable magnetic charging block to get your iPhone or Apple Watch powered up in no time.

Then there's the equally useful Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad + Charger, which provides 15W of power so you can now charge your smartphones with up to three times the power of standard wireless chargers. It works with Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6 edge+, S6 edge, S6. and other Qi compatible devices.

The Valet Charger Power Pack for Apple Watch + iPhone is out now, retailing for £89.99, while the Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad + Charger will retail for £59.90, but it's yet to be given a release date.

11 November

These Bluetooth speakers have a legendary DJ's seal of approval

British audio specialist Ruark has revealed its latest product, a stylish new take on its MR1 Bluetooth speaker, created in partnership with DJ, producer and label head Martin Buttrich.

This new edition of the MR1 Bluetooth speakers boast the same award-winning features as their predecessor, with class-leading sound, wireless audio streaming from Bluetooth devices with aptX technology for CD quality audio and a subwoofer output.

The limited edition redesign now comes encased in a luxurious hand-crafted wood exterior with Martin’s signature branding to the side, and is available in either a soft black or soft white finish.

Ruark Audio x Martin Buttrich MR1 Speakers cost £319 and are available now.

Celebrate Ruark's 30th birthday with its limited edition R1-30 tabletop radio

To mark its 30th anniversary, luxury British family firm Ruark Audio has unveiled a limited edition of its most iconic design – the R1 tabletop radio.

A vibrant ‘Swiss Red’ soft lacquer finish means the new model – the R1-30 – is now more eye-catching than ever. The unit is subtly embellished with an intricate commemorative badge machined into the cabinet to celebrate the company’s 30 years of audio tech.

The R1-30 is priced at £199 and is available on the Ruark online store.

Dust off your six-shooter because Overwatch will be free to pay for a whole weekend

Cool kid shooter Overwatch is getting a free-to-play weekend next week, with PS4, Xbox One and PC players getting the chance to play the game for gratis.

Blizzard has confirmed there won't be any restrictions on content either, so you'll have access to all 22 heroes, 13 maps and all four current game modes. Not bad, eh?

If you haven't picked up a copy yet, this is well worth trying from 18-21 November. Just keep in mind the download file will be about 12GB.

10 November

The new Leica TL gets double memory and upgrades galore

Following on from its feature-filled (and quite impressive) T range of cameras, Leica has returned with an upgraded model that's even more innovative and reliable.

New features include the doubling of the internal buffer memory to 32GB, improved autofocus (particularly in AF-C mode) and optimised compatibility with lenses from other camera systems in the Leica range.

There's also a new Leica TL app that offers additional options for sharing pictures by email or on social networks - it's also now available on Android as well as iOS.

The Leica TL in black, silver or titanium anodised finish will be available to buy from mid-November with a retail price of £1,450.

Keep toasty our your next run with the Odlo Evolution Warm Baselayer

Whether you're keeping up your cardio in the winter months, or enduring the cold bite of a Sunday morning rugby match, one thing is clear: you NEED a baselayer to keep you toasty warm.

The Evolution Warm Baselayer from Odlo comes in both top and bottom varieties with short and long-sleeve versions also available. And with larger thermal zones, antibacterial properties and more moisture wicking than you can shake a sweaty stick at.

Prices range from £25 to £60 and are available from odlo.com

Watch Dogs 2 gets a release trailer (even though it's not out until next week)

When it comes to videogame marketing, launch trailers tend to arrive, you know, when a game launches. Not so for open-world hacking sequel Watch Dogs 2 as it shows off a little more gameplay ahead of its release next week.

The game is set to arrive on PS4 and Xbox One (with support for PS Pro) on 15 November. The PC version will arrive a couple of weeks later on 29 November.

Happy viewing!

9 November

Give your music a portable boost with the Marley Get Together Mini

Are you looking for a new Bluetooth portable speaker that's as stylish as it as versatile on the move? Then say hello to the Marley Get Together Mini.

The built-in rechargeable battery, Bluetooth connectivity and convenient 3.5mm input make it simple and easy to connect hundreds of devices and fire up your tunes whenever and wherever you need them.

The speaker is nice and lightweight too, and has an impressive 10 hour battery life from a full charge, so taking your music outside has never been easier.

The new portable audio system is available in three new designs – rugged Denim, Signature Black and an exotic Palm print. You can grab one for £129.99 and are available now from HMV Stores nationwide and Amazon.co.uk.

HTC is bringing VR to a Meltdown Bar near you

Vive creator HTC is looking to make VR the ultimate social experience as it signs up to a new partnership with eSports and gaming bar chain Meltdown.

Selected bars will be running a series of ‘VIVE Nights’ for a month-long period, where gamers can get hands on with the cutting edge of virtual reality technology for free.

The first one is on 16 November and will be held at bars in London, Paris and Cologne. It's very cosmopolitan and peak 2016, so if you're in the area why not pop down and get your Vive on while sipping a G&T?

It starts from 6pm in the UK at 342 Caledonian Road, London, N1 1BB.

Pokémon Go is getting a week-long bonus event

Remember Pokémon Go? That mobile game that everyone went crazy over for a month then forgot about it? Well, Nintendo hasn't and its been getting a few key updates as of late.

Sadly the spooky Halloween event has come to an end, but Ninty is now bringing an extra event for a whole week.

Between the 7 November and 11 November, you'll be able to locate more pokémon and get more items from PokéStops so you bag extra Great Balls – or Ultra Balls if your Trainer is level 20 or above.

7 November

Swing around the city with the Motochimp electric motorbike

When it comes to moving around your current urban centre of choice, there's plenty of foldable bicycles on the market to stow away and unfold when you need them. But what about an electric motorbike that's both compact and speedy?

Designed from the outset to be eco-friendly, fashionable and the antidote to traditional urban transport, Motochimp offers cost-effective city mobility, capable of being fast charged from any regular AC power plug under an hour, giving you a worry-free round trip of 60km.

Each Motochimp is very compact measuring just over a metre long. A small wheelbase of 750mm, allows the rider to safely steer around crowds and busy walkways. Power comes from a 48V 350W electric rear hub motor, which accelerates the Motochimp to comfortably reach cruising speeds of 30kmh. You can even charge it from a socket at home!

The Motochimp will go on sale in Japan first, with plans to roll it out to the UK, Europe and parts of Asia. It'll retail with a price of $2,000 (£1,613).

Pound the tarmac with the versatile and comfy Triumph ISO 3 running shoe

Running shoe specialist Saucony has just revealed its latest tarmac-pounding trainer and its bursting at the seams with fitness innovation. The Triumph ISO 3 packs in all the design choices Saucony has becoe famous for, including a TRI-FLEX outsole design for greater comfort on a run and ISOFIT for a material that moulds to the shape of your foot.

It also combines a dynamic top-sole fit with the premium EVERUN cushioning, so in other words Saucony has ensured that every step is counted for. If you're a runner who's yet to invest in a pair of Saucony running shoes, this might be the ones for you.

The Triumph ISO 3 will retail for £135 and will be available from Saucony.com

Bring vinyl back to life with the Roth Audio VA4 Active Speaker System

There's a new versatile VA4 Active Speaker System from Roth Audio and it offers plug-and-play simplicity for any turntable or line-level source along with Bluetooth and optical digital inputs.

It's an ideal replacement for a bulky Hi-Fi separates system, and comes equipped with a switchable phono/analogue RCA input, turntable users need not worry about the usual paraphernalia required to hear their beloved vinyl records – they can simply plug and play.

The black-ash cabinets are complimented with a choice of baffle colours – gloss red, gloss white and gloss black. All finishes come with detachable black cloth grilles. Available now, the Roth Audio VA4 Active Speaker System retails for £199.

4 November

Keep your kids active on the slopes with the ReimaGO skiwear fitness tracker

Combining skiwear with an activity tracker and a videogame-esque app, the new ReimaGO aims to make activity fun and rewarding for kids in the winter months to come.

The tracker, which slips into a special pocket on the firm's Fleece and Jacket products, takes any activity and transforms it into energy for a virtual character in the official ReimaGO app.

Having the sensor housed in piece of clothing rather than fitted around a wrist makes it less intrusive, while the data collected can be viewed by parents hoping to increase and maintain their children's activity.

The ReimaGO sensor is available now for £39.00. The Reima Fleece is available from £50 and the Reima Jacket from £96.

This hydraulic Aerodesk is your new dynamic workstation

Say hello to the Aerodesk, a unique new workstation that combines connectivity, its own light source and a set of hydraulic legs that rise and fall with you, creating a working space that can be used sitting or standing.

Envisioned by designer John Tomalin-Reeves (who created the First Class lounge at Heathrow's T5), the wireless workstation houses an in-built plug socket, USB port, bluetooth speaker and Qi charger, while the top-of-the-range model features a DuPont Corian top.

Its most revolutionary feature is a LightBar which can recreate daylight through its 5500 Kelvin frequency, as well as utilising the entire colour spectrum to increase energy and productivity levels.

Desks start from £1,500 - for more information, head on over aerodesk.co.uk today.

Keep your sports team fully healed with the Promote Medical emergency bag

Whether you're looking after a five-a-side football team or planning a big group camping trip, planning for every eventually can be a little overwhelming. Especially so when it comes to being prepared for the worst - that's why we think something like the Promote Medical emergency/trauma bag is a real must.

Fully stocked, the structure and layout of the bag allows quick and easy access to all equipment necessary to manage any emergency affecting airway, breathing or circulation and includes portable suction, diagnostics and personal safety equipment.

The outside is water resistant, while a handy internal LED will enable you to find the right piece of equipment in the event of a night time calamity. - it even comes with a detachable oxygen component. Used by professional football clubs across the UK, the Promote Medical emergency bag is a real game changer for first aiders.

The Medical Bag, with equipment, retails for £540.

3 November

Up to 24 hours of portable playtime with the B&O PLAY Beoplay A2 Active

B&O Play has today launched a new Bluetooth speaker that combines serious style and a whole raft of features to create one sleek and powerful portable speaker. The Beoplay A2 Active speaker is dust and splash resistant and comes with a USB-C charging cable for faster charging and easy portability.

Beoplay A2 Active is compatible with Beoplay App for Android, iPhone and Apple Watch. The app lets you pair two identical speakers for a true stereo or ambiance setup, and you will get a variety of options for personalizing the speaker, including a variety of sound profiles, as well as the ability to adjust its tonality.

Beoplay A2 Active launches in two colours, Natural and Stone Grey, and is available for a suggested retail price of £299.

Get podcasting like a pro with the TASCAM MiNiSTUDIO

Tascam had just launched two new versions of the TASCAM MiNiSTUDIO, and they comes with all the bells and whistles you'll need to get your podcast or personal video project off the ground and out into the digital wilds.

Compatible with all major DAWs (digital audio workstation), the TASCAM MiNiSTUDIO Personal US-32 features a built-in microphone and a combo XLR mic/balanced ¼-inch TRS line input, as well as Three self-lighting PON pads trigger audio files to easily add sound effects on-the-fly.

The MiNiSTUDIO Creator US-42 has all the podcasting features of the MiNiSTUDIO Personal and adds a number of features that are ideal for more advanced audio and video production.

The US-32 Personal is available in the UK now, priced at £119, while the The US-42 Creator is available in the UK now, priced at £159.

Samsung's Family Hub Refrigerator to launch in the UK

Are you looking to add a flash new fridge to your ever intelligent home? Complete with a series of internal cameras, the Samsung Family Hub Regrigerator enables you to peak inside your fridge on your smartphone and check how much food is currently left.

Available in two models, the Multi-Door and the Fridge Freezer, the refrigerators' unique 21.5 inch full HD LCD resolution screen located on the upper right exterior door is designed to act as a family's digital command centre, combining powerful performance with ground-breaking technology.

You can even track expiration dates by entering the number of days your food has left. The number automatically counts down and can be checked via the Food Reminder app on the touchscreen without even opening the door, or via the Samsung Smart Home app.

The Samsung Family Hub refrigerator is available to purchase from Currys, AO.com, John Lewis and other selected retailers as well as the Samsung e-store for £4,499.99 for the Multi-Door model and £2,999.99 for the Fridge Freezer model.

New Onkyo Soundbar System adds object-based audio

Onkyo is preparing to launch a brand new soundbar in the UK, the LS7200 3D Soundbar System, which combines Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio playback with next-generation network casting via DTS Play-Fi technology*, AirPlay, and FireConnect* multi-room distribution.

The wall-mountable soundbar connects to a separate AV Centre via Multi-channel Audio Cable, with full-scale power delivered to precision drivers (comprising two speakers each for the left, right, and centre channels, plus single height speakers) by a discrete digital amplification system.

Together with wireless subwoofer, this single-cable soundbar design results in a neat and clean installation under the TV display.

Onkyo LS7200 3D Soundbar System will retail for £899, and will be available in the UK from January 2017.

2 November

Give your home security the HD treatment with the Nest Cam Outdoor

As we fill our homes with increasingly smart (and expensive) bits of kit, the need to ensure said abode is as safe as possible grows with it. So why not combine that notion with said intelligent tech and invest in the new Next Cam Outdoor?

The versatile security camera has a 130-degree field of view, and can transmit live footage in 1080p HD direct to your laptop, tablet or smartphone. That way you can keep an eye on your home, wherever you are.

It's also really easy to set up, so don't be put off by the idea of fitting a fancy bit of kit like this. Said footage is streamed and stored using powerful encryption tech, and there's even a Night Vision mode that uses eight LED lights to keep your home under 24/7 watch.

Nest Cam Outdoor is available now for pre-order in UK at nest.com. Nest Cam Outdoor will be priced at £179, but act quickly and you can grab one for an introductory price of £159.

D-Link's DCS-936L is its most affordable Wi-Fi Camera yet

D-Link has just announced the introduction of a new all-in-one video monitoring camera – the HD Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-936L). With 720p HD that offers visibility of up to five metres when the sun goes down, the HD Wi-Fi Camera has a wide-angle lens and a built-in Wi-Fi Signal Locator LED.

You can even be alerted on your smartphone or via e-mail when motion or sound is detected, or simply insert a microSD card to record a video of the event. All in all, it's a pretty impressive all-in-one security camera.

You can pick one up today for only £70.83. For more info, head on over to D-Link's official site.

Control your PC or laptop with a mouse that works in the air (and with your voice)

You're still using a mouse that can only be used on a flat surface? You're still having to control it with your hand? Sounds like you need an upgrade. How about the new Air Mouse from Gyration, a clever little peripheral that can be used in mid-air and even controlled via voice commands.

It's pretty special, and with a wireless range of up to 70 feet (21-meters), the Air Mouse Voice requires no software for normal desktop or in-air operation.

Said voice commands have a huge array of potential too, enabling you to do everything from zooming in and out to copying and editing text. So whether you're looking to control a presentation or simply compose emails from across the room, the Air Mouse is for you.

The Gyration Air Mouse is available now for £99 from gyration.com.

The high-speed OM-D E-M1 Mark II to arrive in December

Olympus has revealed its OM-D E-M1 Mark II camera will launch next month, and its boasting an impressive set of features, making it ideal for fast-moving wildlife, travel and documentary-style shots.

The new flagship camera has a 20 megapixels Live MOS sensor and a True Pic VIII image processor. It also has an on-sensor 5-axis IS system for capturing motion in incredible detail. And with high-speed charing in two hours and a splash, freeze and shock proof design, the OM-D E-M1 Mark II is a must for pro photographers looking for an upgrade.

The OM-D E-M1 Mark II will be available as a body only for £1,849.99, or in a kit with the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 12-40mm 1:2.8 PRO lens for £2,399.99 from December 2016.

1 November

HTC and HP offer new Vive/PC bundle

If you're looking to invest in a HTC Vive headset, but don't have a home PC setup that's powerful enough to run it, HP and HTC has you covered thanks to a new VR-ready PC bundle.

The bundle contains a VR-ready HP ENVY 750-470na alongside a full Vive VR system for £1,499 enabling you to get set up for the world of room-scale VR all in a single bundle.

You won't need to wait to download large files either, as the bundle will be packaged with a convenient USB drive containing hardware set up instructions and required software allowing for a fast and simple one-click installation.

You can get your hands on one of these bundles for £1,499 direct from the official Vive store.

Control Sonos directly from your Spotify App

First announced back in August, Sonos' Spotify Connect integration is now available in public beta so you'll be able to control your Sonos device direct from the Spotify app on your tablet or smartphone.

With the new setup you can send whatever you're playing on Spotify to any Sonos speaker, including your favourite Spotify Playlists. That way you can group rooms together and crank up the volume in every room at once.

You can join the public beta on Android, Mac and PC from here. The service will roll out to all platforms, including iOS, at a later date.

LaCie's Thunderbolt 3 portfolio offers super fast storage

LaCie has just announced three new powerful SSDs as part of its new Thunderbolt 3 range. With videographers and other high capacity media roles in mind, the LaCie Bolt3 combines Thunderbolt 3 speed with the latest M.2 PCIe SSDs to create the world's fastest desktop drive.

The firm is also offering the LaCie 12big Thunderbolt 3 and 6big Thunderbolt 3, which are both ready to handle massive amounts of content thanks to fast transfer speeds, RAID 5/6 security and enterprise-class drives.

The Bolt3 2TB SSD will retail for £1,999, the 6Big will start from £2,699 and the 12Big will start from £5,799. All three will be available this quarter.

Samsung gives the Galaxy S7 Edge a makeover in Coral Blue

Should you be considering picking up one of Samsung's rather pretty Galaxy S7 Edge, we have a tid bit of good news for you - the edgy smartphone is getting a new colour edition, now arriving in a sultry Coral Blue.

This is the handset's sixth colour edition, with it also available in Black Onyx, Gold Platinum, White Pearl, Silver Titanium and Pink Gold. Because one word colours are just so passe.

For more info head on over to Samsung's official site. The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge will be available from select retailers shortly.