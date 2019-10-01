Stoptober: get 50% off nicotine patches, lozenges and gum and save thousands in the long term

October is Stoptober, with the nation encouraged to be more healthy, by ditching bad habits, most notably smoking. If you want to give up smoking, any month is a good time to do so, but Stoptober is ideal as lots of other people will be doing the same, and it also means you can be smoke free – and saving money – in time for Black Friday and the Christmas break.

In the UK the NHS has a Stoptober app, which shows you how much you're saving as well as help to distract you when the cravings kick in as well as more support, whether that's in the form of a chat bot or real face-to-face support. Check out the NHS Stoptober site here.

Many people find it's easier to quit smoking with a stop smoking aid such as nicotine patches, lozenges or gum. These help you break your addiction to the physical act of smoking, and also wean you off addictive nicotine, by gradually decreasing the amount of gum you chew, or the strength of the patches.

According to the NHS, most of the damage caused by smoking comes from the thousands of other chemicals in tobacco smoke, rather than the nicotine itself. That's why ditching cigarettes for a stop smoking aid is a great first step. Obviously, going the whole way and stopping your dependency on nicotine entirely is the best end goal.

Stopping smoking isn't just good for your health. With the price of cigarettes these days, giving up also saves habitual smokers thousands of pounds per year.

