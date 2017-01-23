Star Wars: Episode 8 will be called The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Episode 8's official name has been confirmed as Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The confirmation came from the official Star Wars Twitter account:

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJqJanuary 23, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi takes place directly after the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and focuses on what Luke Skywalker has been up to since his disappearance.

The new title does raise a few questions. Does "The Last Jedi" refer to Luke Skywalker, or another new character such as Rey? Is "Jedi" in this instance read as a singular or a plural? In addition, is the red colouration of "Star Wars" in the title an ominous sign or not? Will Darth Jar Jar finally come out of hiding and make his move?

I guess we'll have to wait for the film's first trailer, which is probably now not too far off, to find out.