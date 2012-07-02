'Photo sabotage' sees wave of bad bikini snaps emerge

Taking their petty grievances out on the likes of Facebook and Twitter, 1 in 4 women have admitted to bikini based 'photo sabotage'

It seems that women aren't behaving themselves online; as a new study shows that one in four of female social media users admit to committing 'bikini photo sabotage' by purposely posting unflattering pictures of friends on social media sites.



The study, carried out by photo book website, My Memory.com, polled over 1,500 women aged 18 and up to discover more about women's relationships with the photographs posted on social media sites.



One quarter of the women surveyed admitted that they had posted unflattering bikini or swimsuit photos of a friend knowing they would be unhappy to see that photo. Away from the beachwear, 45 per cent of those polled claimed to have done the same to a friend in an unflattering outfit, whilst 41 per cent have posted pictures of their friends with no make-up on.



From the results of the survey, this 'photo sabotage' trend seemed to originate in a secret dislike for that friend, or as revenge for having it done to them previously. With 78 per cent of the women saying they have to untag unflattering photographs of themselves on social networking sites, you would think they would avoid doing it to their friends.



Rebecca Huggler, Co-Founder of MyMemory.com, said: “To see that so many women deliberately commit 'photo sabotage' and upload unflattering pictures of friends is somewhat surprising, particularly when you consider how many said they'd be mad if the same was done to them.”



She added: “Photo sabotage is never kind, but I think we've all seen pictures on social networking sites that we know the 'victim' won't be happy with. It's always a good idea to check with your friends before uploading; they'll thank you, and it could prevent some serious fallout.”



Words: Samantha Loveridge