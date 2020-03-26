SIM only deals: iD Mobile drops flexible, cheap and contract-free £3.99 plan

We cover a lot of SIM only deals here at T3, but we've covered none cheaper than this great SIM plan over at iD Mobile, which seems perfect for those looking for flexible or temporary new SIM.

How cheap is it? £3.99 is the figure, which undercuts the vast majority of SIM only deals on the market, even those offering more budget-focused allowance offerings. That figure of £3.99 is cheaper than single pint of beer, and works out at less than 10 pence per day.

Those pennies per day bag a SIM plan that offers 500Mb of data, 150 minutes and unlimited texts to use each month. And, as the SIM comes on just a 30-day rolling plan, it can be picked up and then cancelled if desired at any time.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

SIM only | 500Mb data | 150 minutes | Unlimited texts | £3.99 p/m | 1-month rolling plan | Available now at iD Mobile

There's just no beating this astoundingly cheap SIM plan from iD Mobile who, with no contract involved, offer a SIM plan for just £3.99 per month. The allowances are basic, but for anyone with low usage needs, or a temporary or secondary new number, it is basically ideal.View Deal

