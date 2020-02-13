Google Pixel 4 phones from Verizon slashed by $1,100 in this incredible deal

If you're currently in the market for one of the best smartphones for photography right now, Google Pixel 4 deals, then this great deal from Verizon is an absolute must-see.

And, as it is sure to sell out fast, we advise anyone interested to check it out right now, as by tomorrow it may already be too late to bag the handset in this bargain.

The deal itself is so good as it puts the Google Pixel 4, in your choice of colour, in your hand for $499 - that's $300 off the original $799 price of the handset. With very few discounts of this magnitude available on the phone, this immediately got our attention.

However, that's not all. If you pick up two Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4XL handsets - either for a partner, spouse or very good friend - and sign one up to Verizon's already excellent-value Unlimited plan, you'll receive an additional $800 off. Which, coincidentally, is the price of the 64GB Pixel 4, so you're getting two phones for the price of one.

It's worthy nothing that the discount is applied in stages after initial payment, so you'll have to pay full-price upfront, but the money saved is frankly incredible. As well as the $35 per month cost of unlimited data, minutes and texts, you'll be getting two handsets worth a combined total of $1,600 for just under $500. That's staggering value. Check out the deal in full below:

Google Pixel 4 65GB | Unlimited data, mins and texts | Was $799 plus $35 per month | now $499 plus $35 per month contract from Verizon

The camera on the Pixel 4 is truly astonishing, and the device has quickly become known as the king of smartphone photography. Well, now you can get a piece of that sweet photo snapping action with this best available deal on the handset from Verizon.

If you're getting two, saving $1,100 off the cost of the handsets is incredible value, and with Verizon's Unlimited deal, you'll never need to worry about going over your data plan ever again. View Deal

Like the idea of the Google Pixel 4 as your next phone but would prefer the phone SIM free, and then add to it a top-rate SIM only deal?

Well, then be sure to check out the latest prices on the handset below, as well as what great SIM only deal are available. Some of the best SIM only bargains on the market can be found in our SIM deals hub.