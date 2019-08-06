The best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals for August 2019

Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are fabulous smartphones and if you're looking for a great Google Pixel 2 deal then this guide has you covered. With new Pixel phones on the horizon, now's a great time to pick up a great Google Pixel 2 deal.

There are actually more Pixels than ever on offer now – what with the mid-range Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL joining the fray.

In fact, for the ludicrous deal prices the devices are now going for, we actually think the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL represent the best value Google phone's going. And be under no illusion, these are still top-tier devices.

When reviewing the Google Pixel 2 we said that:

"The Google Pixel 2 shows Google now has clear vision for its flagship smartphones. The design is distinctive and has character, the camera continues to be outstanding, and the software it very intelligent."

And when reviewing the Google Pixel 2 XL we concluded that:

If you also like the look of the Google Pixel 2 or Google Pixel 2 XL, too, then read on and submerge yourself in the best deals on the market right now for both handsets.

Today's best Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals