Samsung Smart 4K Ultra HD 50-inch LED TV with HDR for £449 is our T3 Deal of the Day

Today's best pre-Black Friday deal

Samsung UE50KU6020 Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR 50" LED TV now £449 at Currys

The awesome Google Chromecast Audio is now just £15 at Currys - go and snap it up right now!

Other retailer deals in time for Black Friday

20% off all open-box and used products by Amazon Warehouse Deals

Zaavi also have some great lightning deals

All of this weeks top deals at Argos here

Extra 10% off of products at Currys

Up to 30% off of TP-Link products at Amazon

The best TV deals

LG PH550G Portable Minibeam HD (1280x720) Wireless LED Projector now £309.99 at Amazon UK

Google Chromecast Google Chromecast now £20 at John Lewis

Techwood 65AO4USB 65" Smart LED 4K Ultra HD Freeview HD TV Black New now £539 at EBAY-GB

Samsung UE50KU6020 Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR 50" LED TV now £449 at Currys



Google: Chromecast Audio now £15 at Currys

Philips 49PUS6401: 49 Inch 4K Ultra HD Ambilight Smart TV (Use code TVS10) now £404 at argos.co.uk

LG 49UH850V: Smart 3D 4k Ultra HD HDR 49" LED TV now £699 at Currys

Samsung KU6020: 40" Ultra HD 4K Smart TV now £349.98 at Ebuyer

Samsung BD-J4500: Blu-ray/ DVD Player now £36.09 at Tesco Direct

Philips 43PUS6401: 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Ambilight Smart TV now £379 at argos.co.uk

LG 49UH668V: Smart 4k Ultra HD HDR 49" LED TV now £499 at Currys

Goodmans G50ANSMT: 50" Smart UHD 4K TV now £369.99 at Ebuyer

The best games console deals

PS4 Slim: 1TB Gamer Pack Bundle (Uncharted 4, The Last of Us, DriveClub) now £249.99 at Amazon UK

PS4 Pro: 1TB console with Dishonored 2 now £349.99 at argos.co.uk

Xbox One: 1TB Console With Tom Clancy's The Division and Gears of War 4 now £199 at Game

PS4 Slim: 500GB Watchdogs 2 Bundle now £239.99 at Amazon UK

PlayStation 4 Slim: 1TB + Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Early Access Bundle now £269.99 at Amazon UK

Xbox One S: 500GB Console - Minecraft Bundle, LEGO Jurassic Park, and Teenage

PS4 Pro: 1TB 4K console with Call of Duty Infinite & Dishonoured 2 (Add all to basket) now £366.49 at Tesco Direct

The best games deals

Earth's Dawn: On PS4 now £18.95 at EBAY-GB

Homefront: The Revolution: On PS4 now £14.99 at Game

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition: with Exclusive Know Your Enemy Content on PS4 now £49.99 at Game

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare: On PS4 now £29 at Tesco Direct

Mafia III: On PS4 now £29.95 at The Game Collection

Gears Of War 4: On Xbox One now £24.95 at The Game Collection

Xbox Wireless Controller: Gears of War 4 Crimson Omen Limited Edition now £47.99 at Amazon UK

Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo: On Xbox One now £12.99 at argos.co.uk

Pokemon Sun/Moon: Steelbook fan edition now £34.85 at Simply Games Ltd

The best headphone and audio deals

Kitsound Clash Evo: Bluetooth Headphones with Mic - Buy one get one free now £29.99 at EBAY-GB

Optoma NuForce BE6I Bluetooth Earphones - Grey now £69.99 at Amazon UK

Sony GTKXB7B.CEK: High Power One Box Music System with Lighting Effects now £179 at Amazon UK

UE BOOM 2: Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, Waterproof and Shockproof - Black/Grey now £99.95 at Amazon UK

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H3: ANC In-Ear Headphones - Gunmetal Grey now £109 at Amazon UK

JAM Symphony: Wireless Smart Sound Multi-room Speaker + Rhythm Wireless Smart Sound Multi-room Speaker - Black now £169.99 at PC World

The best computing and accessory deals

Lenovo Tab 2: 7-inch Quad Core Tablet MediaTek MT8127, 1GB RAM, 16GB eMMC now £49.99 at EBAY-GB

Asus DSL-N66U N900: Dual-Band Wireless VDSL/ADSL 2+ Gigabit Modem Router, USB 3.0 for Media Server, Annex A/B/J/M now £79.99 at Amazon UK Lenovo IdeaPad 510: 15.6" Laptop - Black now £299 at PC World

Razer DeathStalker Chroma: RGB Backlight Membrane Gaming Keyboard (Fully Programmable with 10 Key Rollover) now £59.99 at Amazon UK

Lenovo Ideapad 100: 15.6-Inch Laptop (Black) - (Intel Core i5-5200U, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB Storage, Windows 10 Home) now £299.99 at Amazon UK

Netgear Nighthawk AC1900: Dual Band Wireless Gigabit 11AC Gaming Router (1.0 GHz Dual-core Processor, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) now £99.99 at Amazon UK

Corsair M65 PRO: Multi-Colour RGB Backlit Performance Optical Gaming Mouse - Black now £40.49 at Amazon UK

SanDisk Extreme 64GB: up to 90MB/s Class 10 V30 FFP microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter now £18.99 at Amazon UK

Goji GMWLWHT15: Wireless Blue Trace Mouse - White now £6.99 at Currys

Aukey: USB C to USB A Adapter now £2.99 at Amazon UK

Netgear GS205-100UKS: 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000 Mbps Switch now £9.99 at Amazon UK

WD 1TB Elements: Portable External Hard Drive - USB 3.0 now £49.99 at Amazon UK

The best gadget deals

Pebble: Classic Fitness Smartwatch - Black now £49.95 at argos.co.uk

Ankoda: 3Pack 3.3ft/1M Nylon Braided Lightning to USB Cable now £6.59 at Amazon UK

Topop 8 x 21 Compact Binoculars: Folding Telescope with Clean Cloth and Carry Case now £8.29 at Amazon UK

Manfrotto Monopod: Portable and lightweight camera stand now £8.99 at EBAY-GB

It's started! The Black Friday Sale on Amazon UK is quite a bit longer this year – there will be new offers every day for 12 days, starting today and culminating on Friday 25th November – Black Friday itself.