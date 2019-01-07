Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will have the Note 9's best feature, but squeezed into a smaller bod

Samsung is having a tough ol' time keeping the details of its new flagship smartphone series under wraps. The all-new Galaxy S10 range is scheduled to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress tradeshow in Barcelona this February. However, in the weeks ahead of the launch we've seen Galaxy S10 prices, detailed specifications, new features, and more appear online.

And now, reputable Twitter tipster @UniverseIce, who has a stunning track record when it comes to unannounced Samsung hardware, has shared a video of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Oppo Find X being placed into a case allegedly designed for the forthcoming Galaxy S10 Plus.

Based on the video, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, which has a 6.2-inch display, fits quite nicely into the case – except for the relocated cut-out for the headphone port (now along the border above the screen) and the rear-mounted camera (vertically stacked on the S9 Plus, but set to be rejigged to a horizontal design for its successor).

The same cannot be said of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which has a ever-so-slightly larger 6.4-inch display. The handset is too big for the protective case.

However, that does not mean the forthcoming Galaxy S10 Plus will have a smaller screen than the Galaxy Note 9. In fact, the latest rumours about the handset point to the exact opposite being true. The latest whispers suggest the Galaxy S10 Plus will have the same whopping 6.4-inch display.

To squeeze the same-sized display into a smaller case, Samsung will purportedly trim the bezels around the screen. The Galaxy S10 will be the first handsets to use its Infinity-O display design with an OLED panel. This design, which was used with its mid-range Galaxy A8s, incorporates the front-facing camera and crucial sensors into a small "O" shaped cut-out in the top corner of the display itself (hence the name).

Watch the full video shared by tipster @UniverseIce below:

If the above footage is accurate, the Oppo Find X, which boasts a 6.4-inch display, will fit into a case designed for the Galaxy S10 Plus. So, if you're looking for an indication of what the as-yet unannounced handset will look like, then look no further than the rival Oppo smartphone.

As ever, it's worth taking this video with a healthy pinch of salt. After all, it's possible this protective is not designed for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, but another phone. And while @UniverseIce has a proven track record with this type of leak, everybody makes mistakes.

If Samsung follows its typical release schedule, we should see the Galaxy S10 Plus – alongside the two other Galaxy S10 models – at MWC 2019 in late February.

Via: TechRadar