Quick Hit: SNEAK around the streets in this WTAPS x Herschel Supply collab

Japanese flair meets Canadian heritage

By

Canadian backpack maker Herschel Supply Co. has teamed up with Japanese house WTAPS for a military-inspired capsule collection.

Titled SNEAK, the collection features five different styles of bag, all constructed from high-density nylon.

These styles include the RP (backpack), SMUG (shoulder bag), WEB (pouch), MESS (toiletry bag), and PENNY (coin case).

Each style will be available in earthy tones (black, brown, and olive) as well as a more limited digital camo edition.

The 'SNEAK' digital camo will only be available at GIP-STORE and Union Los Angeles on August 11, while the other colourways will be more widely available from select global stockists.

Prices range between $19.99 (around £16) to $149.99 (around £115)

