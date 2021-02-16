PS5 just handed the console war to Xbox Series X with xCloud for iOS

Microsoft’s cloud streaming service, under the pseudonym Project xCloud, has shown off its web browser, testing its service through the web ahead of a public preview.

It unlocks a world of possibility for iOS devices: in news signaling that the Apple iPhone 12 series, including users of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air 2020, might now be able to access games through a browser, opening up xCloud to work on the iOS and iPadOS ecosystems.

Much like Google Stadia, the service is restricted to Chromium browsers like Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome, with Microsoft planning a public exhibit of xCloud in the spring. That said, it offers a world of gaming that's practically bursting at the seams for iOS users.

As we settle into next-gen territory with the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, Microsoft is looking for innovative ways to stymy the success of Sony. While Sony is very hardware-centric, Microsoft looks to ramp up its service through the likes of Xbox Game Pass, and xCloud services.

Previously, xCloud has been the exclusive preserve of Android, launching in beta for Android last year. This is because of the App Store’s stringent requirements, onerously imposing limitations on iOS apps and cloud services that require games to undergo individual review.

Microsoft wants to widen accessibility, eyeing up an untapped reservoir of iOS users. The web version of xCloud takes the best bits of the Android functionality by integrating a simple launcher that recommends games. If you still think you'd rather stick with Android, our pick of the best Android phones is a good place to look for the most powerful handsets on the market.

You can easily pick up where you left off; more, there’s comprehensive access to all cloud games available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The game then natively plays full-screen through the web browser and requires a controller. Meanwhile, check out our best iPad and best iPhone guides to get ahead of the curve in time for spring.

It's an exciting road ahead for the Xbox fans, especially if you've been pained by the lack of xCloud beta support on iOS. As they say, good things come to those who wait – springtime is one to mark in the diary.

Source: The Verge