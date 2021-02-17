Motorola Moto G30 and G10 offer BIG Android specs for breathtakingly cheap

Motorola has launched two brand new entry-level handsets to usher in its 10th-generation Moto G line: the Motorola Moto G30 and the Motorola Moto G10, both landing in Europe and the UK from February 22 at a formidably cheap price point. Both devices come with a 6.5-inch 720p display, NFC connectivity, powered by 5,000mAh batteries, and have the good looks that only Motorola can pull off.

With these budget-busting prices, you’d likely expect the devices to abandon specs in raw pursuit of being as inexpensive as possible – well, you’d be wrong. The higher-specs of the Motorola Moto G30 include 15W fast charging, plus a 90Hz refresh rate, which is staggeringly good value for money.

Speedy refresh rates are becoming more commonplace this year, trickling down into a wider array of devices, instead of just brands' flagships. Like the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which cruised onto T3’s radar with its 90Hz refresh rate; meanwhile, the brand new budget OnePlus Nord N1 5G could line-up a super-fast refresh rate; contrary to expectations, it appears the perfectly mid-ranged, Samsung Galaxy A52, won’t get a 90Hz refresh rate unless Samsung opts to increase this following recent coverage of its launch date.

With the Motorola Moto G30, even though the 720p screen feels lackluster, when taken in the wider context of its features, it feels like an acceptable trade-off. The phone will chug through tasks with its Snapdragon 662 chipset; in fact, it’s a perfectly primed lower-mid chip for the Moto G30, where other more powerful chips would be surplus to need.

You can capture those special moments with the 64-megapixel main camera, plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro camera. The Moto G30 has 6GB of Ram, 128GB of native storage, all expandable through the microSD slot. Something that will forever be tragically absent from all of Apple’s much-adored handsets on our list of best iPhones. All of this at a cost of €179, around $215/£150/AU$280.

The less powerful Moto G10 falls from the limelight, opting for a Snapdragon 460 SoC. It’s still an accomplished chipset, launched in early 2020 for cheaper phones, but noticeably slower than the Snapdragon 662, especially when paired with a lower spec set. The Moto G10 is priced at €149.99, roughly £129/$178/AU$230.

The Moto G10 has 4GB of RAM, a 720p display, and a slower 60Hz refresh rate. It sports a lower-res, 48-megapixel camera; despite harboring the same battery as the Moto G30, it charges more sluggishly at 10W. These specs obviously pale compared to T3’s best Android phone candidates, but it offers a nice ultra-budget alternative, perhaps sitting comfortably on our best cheap phones.

The Motorola Moto G9 sports great battery life and is super affordable; still, there's always room for improvement, and it looks like Motorola are dropping the single-digit names of its predecessors, kicking things off with the Moto G30 and G10, which look set to find their groove in 2021.

