Panasonic mirrorless camera prices slashed in the Amazon End of Summer Sale

If you were waiting patiently for Black Friday to get your hands on some cut-price goodies, your wait might have just got a lot shorter. That's because today (and today only) Amazon has slashed the prices of Panasonic mirrorless cameras, just in time for your summer holiday.

For example, you can pick up the Panasonic TZ200, with its 1-inch sensor and 24mm to 360mm Leica DC Vario-Elmar lens, for just £539. That's a saving of £91 off the £629.99 RRP.

That's not all Amazon has on offer, though, as there's also the excellent Panasonic DC-G9 and 12-60mm lens for just £1,240, saving £780 on the £2,020 RRP.

These deals end soon, with a matter of hours left, so if you're seriously considering purchasing a new camera, now is the time to do it.

Panasonic G9 + 12-60mm lens | Was: £2,020 | Now: £1,240 | Save: £780

The Lumix G9 is the perfect camera for wildlife and nature photographers. Super fast shooting will help you keep up with fast-moving subjects, while the versatile kit lens means it's also ideal for travel photography. Expires 26/08/2019.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix TZ70 | Was: £299.99 | Now: £197 | Save: £103

The Lumix TZ70 is the ideal camera for your next holiday. The 24mm Leica lens has a 30x optical zoom to get you close to the action, while the high sensitivity sensor and Venus Engine image processor, allow you yo take better pictures in dimly lit environments.View Deal