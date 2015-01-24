Misfit CEO blasts rival wearables with ‘geeky’ designs

The co-founder of Misfit Wearables has slammed the amount of badly designed products on the market in a recent interview.

Misfit, the wearable maker known for the Misfit Shine and the more recent Misfit Flash, has garnered a reputation for its swanky devices that prioritise style over substance.

Although while Misift strives on making products that are just as fashionable as they practical, the same can't be said for many of its rivals.

In a recent interview Misfit CEO Sonny Vu criticised the design of many current wearables and explained how those companies left a major gap in the market.

“A lot of the stuff that is out there is not very well designed and is not very interesting from a fashion perspective so there was a hole in the market, especially for women,” Vu said speaking with TrustedReviews.

“A lot of the products out there, they look like they were designed by geeks, for geeks. Honestly there aren't that many geeks.

“If you look at the nearly 8 billion people in the world, there are a lot more women than geeks.”

Unlike many wearable firms that focus on cramming in loads of tech, Vu reckons Misfit's design-oriented philosophy has really paid off.

“We wanted to get a few things to work really well such as a long, long battery life, waterproof, wearable anywhere and then just great design that you wouldn't feel silly wearing.



“I wanted to make something that my mum would wear.”