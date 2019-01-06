It turns out Samsung Galaxy S10 won't have six cameras after all

If you were poised to plump for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus based solely on the number of cameras fitted to the rear of the smartphone, then you're better off opting for a Nokia 9 or Huawei Mate 30.

Yes, despite earlier whispers to the contrary, it looks like the Galaxy S10 Plus will not boast six cameras across the front and the rear of the device, according to the reliable tipster known as Ice Universe.

Contradicting an earlier report from the Wall Street Journal, the latest tweet from Ice Universe claims the most-expensive Samsung Galaxy S10 model will not boast six cameras – but five. That equates to three on the back of the phone and a dual-front facing selfie set-up, too.

This means the flagship Galaxy S10 will have fewer cameras than Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A9, which includes a quadruple-camera system capable of almost every smartphone photography trick in the book. Samsung allows smartphone owners to take Live Focus photos with adjustable bokeh-style blur in the background, optical zoom, and a wide-angle lens for large group shots with gaggles of friends.

With the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung is widely-tipped to keep the same adjustable aperture system that it introduced with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus last year.

According to Ice Universe, the multiple camera systems will breakdown as such ~

Galaxy S10 Lite: one front-facing camera, two rear cameras

Galaxy S10: one front-facing camera, three rear cameras

Galaxy S10 Plus: two front-facing cameras, three rear cameras

With its Pixel 3 handset, Google introduced a secondary front-facing camera to allow smartphone owners to take ultra-wide photographs to avoid the need to use a selfie stick. Samsung could take a similar approach with the dual-selfie set-up purportedly coming to the Galaxy S10 Plus.

If the latest leak is accurate, it seems one of the biggest differentiators between the three Samsung Galaxy S10 models – besides screen size and price – is the number of cameras and the various features and gimmicks.

As always, it's worth taking these leaks with a healthy pinch of salt, since nothing is confirmed until it's announced by Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh on-stage during its annual Mobile World Congress tradeshow.

When that happens, T3 will be there to bring you all the latest on the Galaxy S10.