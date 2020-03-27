Is Pets at Home open today after the coronavirus lockdown?

Pets at Home remains open across the UK, as it has been designated as an essential service due to selling pet food and other essentials. As such, it can continue to operate during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, while stores remain open, a number of changes have been made to how the business will operate during the coming weeks.

In line with many other essential businesses, Pets at Home opening hours have been adjusted, there are queueing systems in place to comply with the government’s social distancing advice, and cash is no longer accepted in a bid to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

When will Pets at Home open?

Pets at Home has restricted its opening hours, which are now 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday. For weekend opening hours, customers are asked to check the company website , as these vary from one store to another.

This information was published on Facebook by company chief executive Peter Pritchard on 24 March. Given the fast-moving situation, we would expect to see a new update from Pets at Home in the coming days.

Pets at Home has made some changes, however. Its Groom Room service is temporarily closed, and all animals have been removed from stores and are being looked after elsewhere.

Is it safe to shop at Pets at Home?

As with many retailers deemed essential business, Pets at Home has implemented new measures to help with social distancing and reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. These measures include a queuing system to enter stores, which will be explained by staff to customers on arrival.

Only a small number of people will be allowed in shops at a time, so Pets at Home customers are reminded to bring an umbrella for if the weather changes.

Pets at Home is only accepting payment via credit or debit card for now, with no cash allowed to help prevent transmission. If customers can pay with a contactless card or smartphone, they are urged to do so.

Shorter opening hours are in place so that staff have more time to clean the stores each evening and ensure shelves are fully stocked with pet food and other essentials for the next morning.

Can I order from Pets at Home online?

Yes, Pets at Home says its website is continuing to operate 24/7. However, due to high demand the company is notifying customers that orders may take up to 14 days to arrive. An estimated delivery date is given to each customer when they reach the online checkout.

Pets at Home says its suppliers are continuing to work hard, but a reduced range of items is now being implemented. The company says it is doing all it can to ensure restricted diets and veterinary specialist diets are kept available.

Is there a click and collect service for Pets at Home?

A click and collect service is still being offered by Pets at Home, but next-day collection is no longer available. Due to high demand, the company now says orders placed online for in-store collection will be delivered to your store of choice within 10 days.

Additionally, only orders over £39 qualify for in-store collection.

Is Pets at Home online delivery open?

Yes, as mentioned above, orders cal be placed for home delivery on the Pets at Home website. However, due to high demand customers should expect to wait up to 14 days for their order to arrive.