iPhone 12 performance leaks – and holy moly it's absolutely rapid! 🤯

For months now we've known that the Apple iPhone 12 range of phones was going to sport some pretty amazing new tech, including 5G network support, an advanced 3D camera system, some incredible new software features, and an absolutely rapid new 5nm A14 system of a chip (SoC).

So, while we already knew that iPhone 12 handsets were coming with a state-of-the-art new 5nm mobile processor, we didn't know just how incredible it was going to be. Now, though, that just dramatically changed with speed and efficiency info breaking cover.

The news about the iPhone 12's 5nm A14 mobile processor's technical prowess comes courtesy of a report by PhoneArena, who spoke to TSMC, the foundry that makes the Apple A-series chipsets.

According to this report, "TSMC tangentially confirmed that 5nm chipsets are in our very near phone future" and that these chips are heading into the "iPhone 12 series".

The report also confirmed that "Apple iPhone 12's A14 will be the fastest and most power-efficient mobile processor", with fabrication plans showing that TSMC's 5nm tech is not only 15% faster than the current 7nm A13 chip found in the iPhone 11 (which is itself is already the fastest mobile processor on the market) but that it also draws 30% less power, too.

Together that potent 5nm prowess spells a bright future for iPhone 12 owners, who will be treated with god-tier mobile power, and worrying news for Android phone users, who will be desperately hoping that Qualcomm can keep any sort of pace with its incoming 5nm Snapdragon 875 SoC, which is also being mass produced by TSMC.

For the time being, though, it is great to get some official stats for just what we can expect from the A14, which surely now seems set to once more take the mobile processor crown. It is also enthusing to see what Apple fans will get in their iPhone 12 box, rather than what they probably won't.

What will the iPhone 12 range look like? This video reveals all: