Huawei P40 slated to beat the Samsung Galaxy S11 to this coveted feature

The Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro will come with an under-screen camera, according to a recent patent filing– marking the end of the so-called 'notch' that cuts into the top of the screen on the firm's current top-tier devices, including the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro, and the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro.

Huawei has also found a way to bury an LED indicator, light emitter and front-facing flash under the display. You shouldn't be able to see any of the components when they aren't in use, either – the screen decreases the percentage of transparency of the area, overlaying them with a static clock when they aren't active (highlighted below).

(Image credit: Let'sGoDigital)

Huawei is expected to announce the Huawei P40 in March 2020.

There's no word on what the handset will bring to the table, but if we had to hazard a guess, we'd say an improved camera setup, a higher-resolution, edge-to-edge OLED screen and Huawei's new Kirin 990 processor. There's also a chance it could ship sans Google Play Apps and Services à la Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro.