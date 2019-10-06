Huawei P40 slated to beat the Samsung Galaxy S11 to this coveted feature

The Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro will come with an under-screen camera, according to a recent patent filing– marking the end of the so-called 'notch' that cuts into the top of the screen on the firm's current top-tier devices, including the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro, and the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro.
- Apple iPhone 11 too expensive? There’s a cheaper iPhone SE 2 on the way
- Samsung Galaxy S11 launch date revealed – and it's exactly when you expected
Huawei has also found a way to bury an LED indicator, light emitter and front-facing flash under the display. You shouldn't be able to see any of the components when they aren't in use, either – the screen decreases the percentage of transparency of the area, overlaying them with a static clock when they aren't active (highlighted below).
Huawei is expected to announce the Huawei P40 in March 2020.
There's no word on what the handset will bring to the table, but if we had to hazard a guess, we'd say an improved camera setup, a higher-resolution, edge-to-edge OLED screen and Huawei's new Kirin 990 processor. There's also a chance it could ship sans Google Play Apps and Services à la Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro.