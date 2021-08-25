Google Pixel 6 Pro under-screen fingerprint possibly spotted – and most of Twitter saw

Fans of the Google Pixel series of phones may have been offered another glimpse of the Google Pixel 6 Pro – even if was thanks to a since-deleted tweet from Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s SVP of Android.

Though short on some specifics still, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is set to be the bigger brother of the Google Pixel 6, with both devices set to push the envelope of the 'Pixel' offering, amongst a crowded flagship market that offer the very best smartphones.

The tweet, which was posted and then quickly deleted, is a screenshot of Lockheimer's wallpaper with Material You styling on the lockscreen. Lockheimer posted the snap of his lockscreen to illustrate Android 12’s Material You revamp, exhibiting how it lets devices adopt the hue of, say, your current wallpaper. In the picture, as below, you see that the hue perfectly matches a photo of an airplane’s engine, taken from Lockheimer's personal picture gallery.

However, the plot thickens. Courtesy of savvy detective work from Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers, he noticed that the resolution of the picture matches the 1440p resolution predicted to be arriving with the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Interestingly, the esteemed 9to5Google tipsters also point out a fingerprint symbol pictured on-screen just below the clock on Android 12's lockscreen, which they say "almost certainly indicates a device with an under-display fingerprint sensor." The under-screen fingerprint reader is a feature that's been hotly-tipped for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Hiroshi Lockheimer apparently posted (and then deleted) a screenshot from what's likely the Pixel 6 Pro (the image resolution was 1440x3200.) The phone is connected to Verizon 5G, likely the carrier's sub-6GHz network. Also shown is the position of the UDFPS.H/T @jspring86az pic.twitter.com/Pessh7RvNVAugust 24, 2021 See more

Be that as it may, it doesn't necessarily mean it's Google's new Pixel device. This is because a range of other devices, including the OnePlus 9 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, and Oppo Find X3 Pro all have similar specs and an Android 12 Beta build available, according to 9to5Google.

The reasoning behind the lightning-fast removal of the tweet will no doubt remain a mystery. The unintentional unveiling of the in-screen fingerprint reader doesn’t seem like a viable reason, since The Verge has already confirmed this with Google. With the company eyeing up a fall release for the Google Pixel 6 Pro, we shouldn’t have to wait too long to put an end to all the speculation. For now, you can check out our best Android Phones to fill the void in the meantime.