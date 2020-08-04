Google Pixel 5 trailer shows off the iPhone 12's slick-looking competition

Google's next flagship is poised for launch before the end of the year, making its debut in October - if the Pixel 4's release schedule is anything to go by. The Pixel 5 is set to be Google's premium offering, sitting alongside its budget/ mid-tier Pixel 4a which just released this week.

While it's not expected to be cheap, rumour has it that the Android smartphone will be $100 less than the Pixel 4, starting from $699, and pretty much on par with the iPhone 12 base model, which will reportedly have a price tag of $649. The handset is set for a radical redesign too, with the new features being shown off in this slick-looking concept trailer.

Incosive Labs has created a concept video for the Google Pixel 5 that shows off the smaller bezel, significantly reduced in size across the top of the handset, which has been a bugbear for Pixel 4 users.

It also shows off the single front-facing holepunch camera, which is no longer accompanied by the Soli radar chip (and accounted for much of the space in the forehead bezel), meaning no Motion Sense for gesture support, or face unlock. Instead it looks like the Pixel 5 will rely on the tried-and-tested fingerprint scanner, located on the rear of the device.

I made a typo. I'm sorry. The brushed metal, smaller phone is Pixel 5 5G, on the left. The one on the right is Pixel 4a 5G which is bigger with a coloured power button. https://t.co/KcJfHB0PtfAugust 2, 2020

Twitter leaker, Ishan Agarwal, also shared a mock-up of the Pixel 5 5G alongside the Pixel 4a 5G, sporting a "brushed metal frame" and it's markedly shorter than the 4a 5G, which Agarwal calls "basically XL".

If you're in the Android ecosystem and want to get all of Google's updates first, as well as a solid mid-tier phone at a reasonable price point, the Pixel range is worth keeping your eye on!

Source: Incosive Labs