Google Pixel 4 bares all in new leak – and it's the iPhone 11 rival we've been expecting

With the official reveal right around the corner, the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL have surfaced on the Canadian arm of Best Buy's online website – confirming absolutely everything we've heard about the duo thus far, including that the former will have a 5.7-inch Full HD+ OLED Smooth Display and the latter a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ OLED Smooth Display, while both will feature a dual-camera on the rear.

Considering the Google Pixel 4 has leaked more times than we've had hot dinners this last month, it should come as no surprise that this latest leak doesn't reveal anything new about the handset. It also doesn't mention any of the interesting software features we've caught wind of, including Motion Sense – a tool that will let users control their handset, such as snoozing an alarm, using air-based gestures.

(Image credit: GSMArena)

The listing has since been removed, but GSMArena notes that those interested in purchasing the 64GB model of the Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL had the option to do so for CAD $50 / USD $40 / GBP £30. It's unclear whether anyone managed to take advantage of the offer, and whether Best Buy will honour the orders since the listing wasn't scheduled to be set live until October 15, when the devices will be announced.

According to prolific industry tipster Evan Blass, the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL will cost more than the Apple iPhone 11 in Canada – with the base 64GB variant set to start at CAD $1050. For comparison, a comparable model of the latest iPhone will set you back $979 in the region. The Google Pixel 3 cost CAD $1000 when it launched in the country back in October 2018 – a $50 increase between the devices.

Google is scheduled to take the wraps off the Google Pixel 4 on October 15.

The handset is rumoured to start shipping in November.