Google Pixel 4 will cost more than Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10

Pricing for the base 64GB model of the Google Pixel 4 will start at around £640 and max out at roughly £830 for the top-spec 128GB variant of the Google Pixel 4 XL.

At least, they're the figures you'll come out with after running Canadian pricing details shared by reliable tipster Evan Blass through an online currency converter.

The rival Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro start at £729 and £1049, while the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus start at £799 and £899, respectively.

For reference, Blass states that the 64GB Pixel 4 will retail for CAD$1050 in Canada, versus the CAD$979 Apple asks for the equivalent iPhone 11 in the region.

Google Pixel 4 Price

(Image credit: Twitter)

Here's a full look at how the pricing compares across Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, with the Google Pixel 3 thrown in to form the full picture:

Google Pixel 4 Price in Canada

  • Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – CAD$1050
  • Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – CAD$1200
  • Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – CAD$1200
  • Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – CAD$1360

Google Pixel 3 Price in Canada

  • Google Pixel 3 (64GB) – CAD$1000
  • Google Pixel 3 (128GB) – CAD$1130
  • Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB) – CAD$1130
  • Google Pixel 3 XL (128GB) – CAD$1260

iPhone 11 Price in Canada

  • iPhone 11 (64GB) – CAD$979
  • iPhone 11 (128GB) – CAD$1049
  • iPhone 11 (256GB) – CAD$1189
  • iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – CAD$1379
  • iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) – CAD$1589
  • iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) – CAD$1859

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Canada

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) – CAD$1260
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB) – CAD$1420

Google Pixel 4 Price in The UK

  • Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – £640
  • Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – £730
  • Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – £730
  • Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – £830

Google Pixel 3 Price in The UK

  • Google Pixel 3 (64GB) – £739
  • Google Pixel 3 (128GB) – £839
  • Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB) – £869
  • Google Pixel 3 XL (128GB) – £969

iPhone 11 Price in The UK

  • iPhone 11 (64GB) – £729
  • iPhone 11 (128GB) – £779
  • iPhone 11 (256GB) – £879
  • iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – £1049
  • iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) – £1199
  • iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) – £1399

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in the UK

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) – £799
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB) – £899

Google Pixel 4 Price In The US

  • Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $790
  • Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $900
  • Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $900
  • Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $1020

Google Pixel 3 Price In The US

  • Google Pixel 3 (64GB) – $800
  • Google Pixel 3 (128GB) – $900
  • Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB) – $900
  • Google Pixel 3 XL (128GB) – $1000

iPhone 11 Price In The US

  • iPhone 11 (64GB) – $699
  • iPhone 11 (128GB) – $749
  • iPhone 11 (256GB) – $849
  • iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – $999
  • iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) – $1149
  • iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) – $1349

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in the US

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) – $900
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) – $1150
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB) – $1000
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (512GB) – $1250
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (1TB) – $1600

Google is expected to announce the Google Pixel 4 in New York City on October 15.

The duo is rumoured to feature a 90Hz screen, a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 855 CPU, at least 6GB of RAM, and a dual-camera on both the front and rear. 

They are also expected to ship running Android 10, with a number of exciting software features baked in, including Face Unlock and Motion Sense.

