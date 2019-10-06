Take that, iPhone 11: Google Pixel 4 software looks silky smooth in leaked videos

Face Unlock looks like it could give Apple's Face ID a serious run for its money

Google Pixel 4
(Image credit: GenK)

By

The Google Pixel 4 has leaked yet again.

This time, it's not a render we're looking at but rather a piping hot batch of marketing videos, demonstrating some of the handset's new features, including Face Unlock and Motion Sense, as well as a more refined user interface for Google Assistant.

Since Google has seemingly opted for face-recognition over a fingerprint reader, there's been a lot of confusion about how the device would handle purchases, both through G Pay and the Google Play Store – and now we have some clarification.

The process seems to be remarkably similar to how Face ID works on the iPhone: Face Unlock will take a scan of your face when you attempt to make a purchase, proceeding with the transaction only after it's successfully authenticated you.

If it's unable to do so, it will presumably ask for a backup password – just like Face ID does. However, it's unclear whether this will be the credential linked to your Google Account or once that Face Unlock prompted you to enter when you first set it up.

And let's not skip past the fact it looks fast. Blazing fast.

The next video showcases Motion Sense, Googe's new gesture-based navigation system. Based on the footage, it'll let you do everything from dismissing an incoming call and filtering through songs by waving your hand over the handset's screen.

Least interesting of all, the final video highlights a new interface for Google Assistant. There isn't an awful lot to report here, though – it's just a bit cleaner than the current version. It's an iterative update, but still worth taking into account nonetheless.

Add this (launch) date to your diary

Google will announce the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL on October 15.

The duo is rumoured to bundle a 90Hz screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU, at least 6GB of RAM, and a dual-camera on both the front and rear. The pair will also ship running Android 10, with the aforementioned software features thrown in.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.