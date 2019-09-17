Move over iPhone 11: Google Pixel 4 will launch on October 15

Google has sent out invitations to a 'Made by Google' event it's holding in New York City on October 15, and that can only mean one thing: Pixel 4, baby. You don't have to wait until then to learn about Big G's next flagship, though – the top-end Google Pixel 4 XL has leaked more times than we can count, leaving little to the imagination.

However, the Search behemoth could have an ace up its sleeve. Some rumour-spinners believe that the Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 4a XL will launch alongside the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL on October 15. Doing so will put the Google devices in direct competition with Apple's iPhone XR and brand new iPhone 11.

It's tough to say whether that will be the case. Google released its first a-Series device in May 2019 after its fruit-named rival blindsided it with the release of the cheap(er) iPhone XR in September 2018. As such, one would assume that May 2020 is the benchmark for the refresh – but it could happen sooner. We'll have to wait and see.

Google will announce the Google Pixel 4 on October 15. (Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 4 XL will no doubt be the star of the show, with its 6.2-inch 90Hz 2K screen, Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM, dual-camera on both the front and rear, 128GB of storage and a 3700mAh battery. The Google Pixel 4, on the other hand, is said to have a smaller 5.8-inch display and 2800mAh cell.