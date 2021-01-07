Get a huge 82% off and 3 months FREE with this CyberGhost VPN deal

One of the world's best VPN providers CyberGhost is still going strong with its New Year Sale, offering you one last chance to make the most of an exceptional value VPN deal before it finally expires.

Saving you a whopping 82% off across CyberGhost's three year plan, customers can also benefit from three months completely free tagged onto the end in this VPN deal.

With this exceptional discount, that works out as a rate of just $2.25 (£1.99) a month and it also offers a 45-day money back guarantee so you can cancel within that time if you don't feel like its the VPN for you.

CyberGhost is the last VPN provider to offer such a massive saving on its services after most of the competition went big with promotions during Black Friday and December. What's more, with no clear end date, we'd suggest acting fast to make the most of this great tool - featured as one of T3's most revered VPN services - at a reduced rate.

Get this VPN deal before it goes CyberGhost – Save 82% and get 3 FREE months on 3-year plans

Lock in your VPN tool for the next 39 months with CyberGhost's current VPN deal, and get a massive saving - a massive 82% discount compared to going for its rolling monthly plan. Loaded with exceptional features and a speedy performance, customers can also rest assured their money is well spent with a 45-day all your money back guarantee.



Bear in mind, though, as one of CyberGhost's three year plans, you'll pay an upfront payment of $87.75 (£77.61) when you sign up.

Why you should grab this CyberGhost VPN deal

When you're saving such a huge amount of cash, there is probably little need to go into further detail about why you should be jumping on CyberGhost's New Year Sale offer. It practically sells itself. Especially when you consider the fact it features as one of T3's best VPNs for the average Joes out there.

An excellent, cheap VPN, then, CyberGhost comes with a vast range of great tools that will get the most from your browsing experience, all whilst making it more secure with data encryption, its kill switch, and zero logging policy.

Hosting over 6,000 servers across 90 countries, CyberGhost is available across a range of devices, including Windows and Mac desktops, iOS, Android, Linux and more.

It also has torrent-enabled servers, making this is a great choice if you're in search of a reliable torrenting VPN. For those who just want to binge everything and anything in sight, our tests allowed us to unblock Netflix, as well as Prime Video, too.

With a clear, easy-to-use interface across its platforms, CyberGhost ensures it can meet your every query with 24/7 support to boot.