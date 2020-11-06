Garmin rival Incus Nova Run tracker promises more accurate metrics and running analytics

Garmin might be the go-to brand when it comes to tracking runs right now but the Incus Nova Run tracker is set out to change the status quo. Running has never been as popular as it is now, thanks not only to the lockdown but also the realisation in many that running is great for cardiovascular health and for boosting metabolism. The next logical step after picking up running as a hobby is to get better at it and to measure performance and running efficiency.

This can be done in a variety of ways: the best fitness trackers usually measure heart rate and counts steps, that's the basics covered. The next step up is to get one of the best running watches that can add more metrics to the mix, including pace, speed, cadence and more.

(Image credit: INCUS)

The main issue with these fitness wearables is that they are worn on the wrist, which means that they can only measure the movement of one side of the body and calculate the other using algorithms. The new Incus Nova Run tracker aims to amend this issue by placing the tracker at the top of the spine.

• Buy the Incus Nova Run tracker directly from Incus

The Incus Nova is a small wearable device, worn in 'compatible apparel' (a.k.a. a t-shirt supplied by Incus) at the top of the spine, that measures detailed performance statistics for automated feedback to improve technique and performance.

Originally developed for analysis of swimming, the device has now been updated with Phase 1 of Incus Cloud Run, the analytics engine that processes motion data from the Nova and displays results on your smartphone.

(Image credit: INCUS)

Phase 1 of the Cloud run will "unlock the power" of Nove’s inbuilt MARG motion sensors to measure running metrics, including: running power; average pace; cadence; take-off acceleration and landing deceleration, with left/right balance; elevation profile and distance.

Is the Incus Nova Run tracker worth the price? It's not as expensive as high end running watches although admittedly is hasn't got as many features as those. The metrics currently tracked in the Phase 1 release are accurate and Incus is planning on adding even more metrics going forward.

The Incus Nova Run tracker doesn't measure heart rate either but heart rate data can be fed into the app/tracker using a Garmin smartwatch. Support for other running watch brands is said to be coming soon.

(Image credit: INCUS)

Incus Nova Run: price and availability

The Incus Nova Run bundle is available to buy now for £199.99 at Incus. The Incus Nova Run bundle includes the Incus Nova Run tracker, the Core Run Tee and, of course, access to the app and all running metrics analysis.