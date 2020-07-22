Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Beans confirmed for Unpacked debut

Samsung's Unpacked event is just two weeks away and while we've got an inkling of the lineup, Samsung President and Head of Mobile Communications Business T.M. Roh has confirmed that the company will be introducing five new devices, saying that two of those would be for "your ears, and on your wrist."

We're expecting to see the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the event, and now Roh has made the presence of the Galaxy Beans and Galaxy Watch 3 official with this tease.

Roh spilled the beans in a Samsung Newsroom blog post, saying the company will be "introducing five new power devices" that will allow users to "be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist.)"

The Galaxy Watch 3 is set to come with a major new software update that will see the introduction of Bixby gesture controls to make using it more intuitive. We're expecting two models - 41mm and 45mm - and WiFi and 4G options, and all of the usual fitness and sleep tracking features, blood pressure sensor, and fall detection that will send out an automatic SOS call/ text including your location in the event of a fall.

According to the most recent reports, the Galaxy Watch 3 is set to release on August 21, a few weeks after its Unpacked debut. The 4G options will be priced at £429 and £449 respectively, while the more premium Titanium model - only available in the WiFi model - will have a price tag of £579. Samsung may even be throwing in a wireless charging pad as a pre-order bonus.

With just two weeks to go before Unpacked, we'll have all of the details on the upcoming wearable soon enough!

Source: Samsung Mobile via Tom's Guide