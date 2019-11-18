Bose Home Speaker 300 is just $199 at Amazon right now ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday has become so synonymous with finding good deals that it can often feel overwhelming, with retailers constantly flashing banners in your face. Luckily, for Black Friday 2019, T3 has tasked its experts with wading through the deluge to find the very best deals from around the web so you don't have to.

This means that when the Black Friday period rolls around next week, we'll have a one-stop shop for everything deal related. Oh, and some of the deals are already here, like this excellent one for the Bose Home Speaker 300.

Bose Home Speaker 300 | Was $259 | Sale price $199 | Available now on Amazon

Bose is synonymous with high quality speaker products and the Home Speaker 300 is no exception, boasting exceptional sound no matter where you are in the room, compatibility with smart assistants, and more. Available right now in its stunning white colorway for only $199.View Deal

The Bose Home Speaker 300, announced earlier this year, is a beast of a smart speaker: compatibility with all major voice assistants; incredible sound, no matter where you are in the room; and the ability to link with other Bose speakers for a multi-room experience. It's very hard to beat this for features, especially at this price.

We strongly recommend picking up one of these at $199 since it seems unlikely you'll be able to find a better deal, especially for one that's new.