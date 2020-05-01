Best Star Wars Lego sets 2020: from small gifts to huge collectibles

The collaboration between Lego and Star Wars has been strong for over 20 years, and some of the best Lego Star Wars sets ever are available right now.

The Star Wars models are easily among the best Lego sets you can buy (and there are regularly great Lego deals to be found on them too – you'll find today's lowest prices below).

You can choose between everything from hyper-detailed recreations of iconic ships that are proper projectors to build, to small gift-sized sets that make great playsets for kids. There are classic ships and scenes, as well as the best stuff from newer movies, including Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sets.

• Browse all Star Wars Lego sets at the Lego Store online

Our list of the best Lego Star Wars sets below includes options at all prices, ranging from under £20 to hundred of pounds. We'll be updating regularly, to include all the top new sets you'll want to know about – and we'll be noting whether any get nice Amazon Prime Day deals when that time comes.

Like all Lego sets, a huge part of the fun is in the building. With something like our number one set, the huge Millenium Falcon Ultimate Collectors Series model, putting it together is great project you can take your time over, unwinding for a while every evening while working towards a nice tidy goal. But there are plenty of other sets here that can suck you in without being quite as costly (or with such a large end result).

Those kind of sets are made for adults as much as kids, but obviously there are loads of options that are smaller and easier for kids to put together, and that are focused around actually playing with the Lego, rather than displaying it. But whichever of those you're planning to do with your sets, here are the ones you should buy:

1. Lego Millenium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series - 75192 Obviously the best Star Wars Lego set ever – just look at it! Specifications Pieces: 7,541 Reasons to buy + Astonishing levels of detail + Amazing display piece + Even includes the interior Today's Best Deals AU $2,099.98 View at Amazon

This beast is like building a monument to your Star Wars love – one that’s a full 33 inches long when built. It includes the most pieces of any set Lego’s ever made, making it ridiculously detailed inside and out – not only is every weird quirk on the Falcon’s exterior lovingly recreated, but you can open sections to reveal the cockpit, seating area (complete with holo-chess table) and more inside. It comes with extra parts so you can make it resemble the original-series design, or update for the new films – and it comes with a great range of minifigures for both eras, too.

• Buy from the Lego Store online to get your free Death Star II Battle gift

(Image credit: Lego Group)

2. Lego A-Wing Ultimate Collector Series - 75275 A more affordable (and displayable) collectors' set Reasons to buy + Excellent recreation + Comes with stand and display plaque + Great details

• Buy from Lego online for £179/$199 to get your free Death Star II Battle gift

This gives you same kind of accurate build and satisfaction as the Millenium Falcon above, but for an actually attainable price, and at a size that fits on a normal shelf. The compact and speedy A-Wing fighter from Return of the Jedi gets a huge amount of love here – this model looks fantastic, and has a removable cockpit canopy (with detailed interior), pivoting laser cannons, a cool engine glow effect, and is generally a fantastic project for Star Wars Lego fans.

(Image credit: Lego Group)

3. Lego Poe Dameron's X-Wing Fighter - 75273 No Lego Star Wars list would be complete without an X-Wing! Reasons to buy + Moving wings + Great look + Extra Rise of Skywalker figures Today's Best Deals AU $274.76 View at Amazon

Lego will always have a great version of the X-Wing available, and this is a damn fine set – it’s fun to build, looks really close to the real version, has lever-operated wings that open and close for attacking, it shoots lasers and torpedoes (well, Lego versions of them), and comes with not just Poe to pilot it (along with R2-D2), but also Jannah and a Knight of Ren for a show-down straight from Rise of Skywalker.

• Buy from Lego online to get your free Death Star II Battle gift

(Image credit: Lego Group)

4. Lego Duel on Starkiller Base - 75263 The final battle from The Force Awakens comes to life! Reasons to buy + Great evocative playset + Cool splitting mechanic + Scarred or un-scarred Kylo Today's Best Deals AU $61.65 View at Amazon

Bring the final lightsaber battle from The Force Awakens to life with this little playset. It comes with Kylo Ren and Rey, ready to battle on a recreation of the snowy lanscape of Starkiller base. The environment splits apart and there's a tree that falls, so you get the full spirit of the planet coming apart beneath them. Kylo's head also has two faces – one with and one without the scar that Rey will give him.

5. Lego Tantive IV - 75244 If this is a Lego Ambassador’s ship, where is the Lego Ambassador? Reasons to buy + Big beautiful iconic ship + Lots of nice little details Today's Best Deals AU $668.63 View at Amazon

This big (24 inches long) build takes Leia’s ship from the start of the first Star Wars (and the end of Rogue One) and gives it an impressive brick version. Not only do you get a really great recreation of the design, but it’s got some nice extra touches, including sections that open to reveal command centres and a conference room, but also detachable escape pods, perfect for the included C-3PO and R2-D2 figures. You also get the ship’s captain, a Rebel trooper, Bail Organa, and Leia. Cleverly, the radar dish on top functions as a sturdy carrying handle for moving it about.

• Buy from Lego online to get your free Death Star II Battle gift

6. Lego Death Star Escape - 75229 The best Lego Star Wars gift set Specifications Pieces: 329 Reasons to buy + Classic, recognisable scene + Nice set of minifigs Today's Best Deals AU $73.99 View at Amazon

Recreating Luke and Leia's iconic swing to safety on the Death Star in the original film, this is a super-cool set – it's a fun little playset, or looks great on the shelf thanks to its detailed Death Star interior design, and three minifigures. It's actually been discontinued now, but there's still stock in some stores.

6. Lego Death Star - 75159 A fully armed and operational epic set Reasons to buy + A dozen different scenes from the movies + A huge, fun project to build + Play with it or pose it Today's Best Deals AU $61.93 View at Amazon

What could be a more epic build than the Death Star? This set fits a mind-blowing amount of movie magic into the spherical frame of everyone’s favourite not-moon. You’ll build Lego versions of so many scenes, include 3PO and R2 hiding, the main laser controls, the detention level, the trash compactor, Obi-Wan deactivating the tractor beam, Luke and Leia’s swing to safety, the conference room, Palpatine's throne room, a hanger that launches Vader’s TIE Advanced, a cargo area, a droid maintenance area, plus an assorted of laser towers. You get a whopping 23 mini figures, too, ranging from heroes to villains to droids. It’s a hell of a thing.

• Buy from Lego online to get your free Death Star II Battle gift

(Image credit: Lego Group)

7. Lego Stormtrooper Helmet - 75276 A new kind of collector's item for big Star Wars fans Reasons to buy + Impressive likeness + Small and easy to display + Boba Fett and TIE Pilot also available Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

In 2020, Lego has launched a new line of collectible sets for Star Wars fans – iconic helmets. The initial wave includes Boba Fett, a TIE Fighter pilot, and a Stormtrooper helmet, which is our favourite of the three. They look great – there's clear accuracy to the shape and details of the helmet, but also are unabashedly Lego, with studs showing all over. The finished result is 7 inches tall, 5 inches wide and 5 inches deep, so is small enough for on a desk neatly, or you could have all three lined up on a shelf without loads of space being taken up.

8. Lego Obi-Wan's Hut - 75270 Build me, Obi-wan Kenobi. You're my only hope Reasons to buy + Fun selection of figures + Great-looking set + Comes with little Leia hologram!!! Today's Best Deals AU $39 View at Amazon

Ah, the iconic scene of an old man lying to a boy about his murderous father. Play or pose the moments of Luke discovering the power of a lightsaber for the first time, and R2-D2 playing Leia's plea for help. It also comes with a sandperson for some extra play action. The hut looks great – very true to the film.

• Buy from Lego online to be eligible for your free Death Star II Battle gift

(Image credit: Lego Group)

9. Lego Imperial Star Destroyer Ultimate Collector Series - 75252 The longest Lego set ever – an absolutely epic showpiece Reasons to buy + So big! + So cool! + A really involved project Today's Best Deals AU $1,099 View at Mighty Ape

This thing really fits the epic feel of the first time the Star Destroyer appears in the original Star Wars film. It's a whopping 43 inches long when finished, 26 inches wide and 17 inches tall. At over 4,700 pieces, building it is a huge endeavour – one that will keep you occupied for a long time. And the end result is extremely worth it – it's a stunning model. It even comes with a scale Tantive IV ship, for recreating that scene of the failed escape.

• Buy from Lego online to get your free Death Star Battle II gift

10. Lego X-Wing Starfighter Trench Run - 75235 The best Lego Star Wars set for a kids’ gift Reasons to buy + A tiny playset for ages 4+ + But still looks pretty nice + Shoots laser discs Today's Best Deals AU $92.10 View at Amazon

Kids can play their own assault on the Death Star using this simple-to-build but great-looking set. An X-Wing with movable wings takes on a laser turret that fires green discs, and has parts that can be knocked away in ‘explosions’. It also comes with Stormtrooper, Luke and R2-D2 figures.

11. Lego Anakin’s Podracer - 75258 Now THIS is Lego podracing Reasons to buy + Nice design with a clear stand + Comes with bonus special Luke figure Today's Best Deals AU $67.04 View at Amazon

Podracing was one of the coolest elements of The Phantom Menace, and this special 20th Anniversary set brings that to life. Anakin’s podracer sits on a stand made of clear pieces, so you get the effect of it hovering, and comes with a little child Anakin figure, one of Padmé Amidala, and an extra figure of Luke Skywalker with a special 20th Anniversary display stand.

(Image credit: Lego Group)

13. Lego Droid Commander Build cool droids and learn to program Reasons to buy + Makes three droids with add-ons + Teaches kids the basics of programming + Mixes new builds and missions really cleverly Today's Best Deals AU $276.63 View at Amazon

This set includes three droids to build from the films – R2-D2, the Imperial Mouse droid and Gonk (everyone's favourite) – with Bluetooth-connected controller unit that can slot into all of them. That controller unit has some motors in for making functions within the robots work, and you control what the robots do by programming them from a compatible app. The programming is easy – you drag blocks onto a timeline to make the robot do things like drive around the room. You can just do this freely, or there's a series of missions to complete, where you'll build extra parts to attach to the robots, with more functions.

• Buy from Lego online to get your free Death Star II Battle gift