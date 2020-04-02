The best Google Home and Google Nest deals for June 2020

Welcome to our best Google Home and Google Nest Mini deals page – these Google Home smart speakers bring the smarts of Google's web search and artificial intelligence right into your living room (or kitchen, or bedroom). Alongside the Echo it's one of the best in its field – and also one of the best value smart home devices you can get.

Retailers including Currys, John Lewis, EE and many more will gladly sell you a Google Home speaker, and you may not have to pay as much as you think: these speakers are regularly discounted, as Google and the other stockists of Google Home drive prices down on it to stay competitive.

You've got a range of options for different rooms – the Google Home is the class mid-size options, the Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) is the cheaper and smallest option, and the Google Home Max is bigger and made for high-end music playback.

You've also got two smart screen options: the Google Nest Hub and the bigger Google Nest Hub Max, which give you a handy display for video and images in addition to the voice control.

(By the way, if the names seem a bit confusing, bear in mind that Google is moving to using its Nest branding for its smart home products, but it seems to be halfway through the transition, so some are Google Home branded and some are Google Nest branded. But they're all in the same family.)

When you are ready to buy, you can head straight to this page to make sure you're getting the lowest price possible – we've scoured the shops of the web, compared the figures, and listed the best deals of the day for you below.

Still not convinced? Google Home/Nest lets you stream audio (from podcasts to music), set timers and alarms, and control various bits of smart home tech around your home. On top of that, it answers your Google search questions.

It comes in a variety of metal and fabric finishes so you can pick something that fits in with your current décor, and it's constantly getting upgraded via Google's servers in the cloud so you can keep on doing more with it.

If you haven't already kitted out your house with Amazon Echo speakers then the Google Home is definitely worth considering. If you've got the money, you could consider installing both, for a smart speaker head-to-head.

Google Home / Google Nest deals

These speakers are already priced very competitively, so we tend not to see prices being knocked down a massive amount but any discount is a discount worth having. Today's best prices are listed below.