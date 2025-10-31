This REI code unlocks an extra 25% off cold-weather gear – sale ends Monday!
Patagonia, The North Face, Arc'teryx, Smartwool, Marmot... the list of discounted brands goes on
The cold season is upon us, but REI is trying to make it a little more bearable by shaving even more off its select outlet items, the ones that can keep you toasty and dry even in the deepest of winter months. In short, it's REI deals time, people!
Shop REI's Outlet & save an extra 25% w/ the code OUTCOLD25
The code is exclusive to REI members, and if you aren't a member yet, now is the time to sign up. The lifetime membership at REI Co-op costs $30, which is a lot less than you'll save by buying just one of the items below.
This is a one‐time fee, so there are no annual dues or rolling costs – just sweet, sweet savings. You can sign up here and enjoy the benefits immediately. Want some inspiration on which bits of apparel to get? Below are my recommendations from the sale.
Eco-minded comfort! Made from 100 % recycled high-pile fleece with a shell of ripstop recycled polyester, this versatile jacket bridges everyday wear and mountain use. Clean lines, a full-zip front and smart layering fit make it a go-to for cool days and trail sessions alike.
This hip-length insulated jacket uses wind-resistant WindWall™ fabric and 98% recycled-poly synthetic fill to block wind and hold warmth, even in damp conditions. Slant zip pockets, reflective details and a no-hood simple design round out a modern cold-weather essential.
Lightweight, insulated and designed for layering, this vest delivers premium goose-and-duck down in a minimalist shell. Ideal when you want core warmth without the bulk of a full jacket, whether under a shell in the mountains or over a hoodie around town.
Slip-on booties filled with ThermoBall synthetic insulation deliver cozy warmth for camp, cabin or post-adventure downtime. Grippy traction soles keep you stable indoors or out. Perfect for relaxing after the hike while staying protected from the chill.
Organic-cotton wide-wale corduroy meets seriously warm 600-fill-power recycled down in this hip-length coat built for cold-weather layering. Flannel-lined sleeves, a two-way zip, and Fair Trade Certified factory production bring comfort and conscience. For style and insulation in one.
