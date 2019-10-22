Beat the Black Friday rush with $127 off these Sennheiser PXC 550 headphones at Best Buy

Good, over-ear noise-stoppers are a staple addition to any audiophile's quiver of headphones – and the category is now so bloated, you can often pick up an excellent pair on the cheap, providing you find a good deal. And we have one for you: the Sennheiser PXC 550, a great pair of wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones, now on sale at Best Buy as its best Black Friday deals get underway .

Retailing at $349.99, the PXC 550s are now on sale for just $222.99, saving you an amazing $127. Designed for long listening, the cans are lightweight, fold flat and pack an impressive battery life of around 30 hours. Combined with the ergonomic shape of the cushions, these headphones were made for comfort, whether listening in bed or on long-haul flights.



Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless| was $350.00 | now £222.99 at Best Buy

The one-two punch of NoiseGard active noise cancellation and 110dB sensitivity provide outstanding sound quality with this Sennheiser wireless headset. Perfect for travelling its 30-hour battery life won't leave you stranded without your favourite tunes, while an intuitive touchpad makes using it a doddle. View Deal

Easily compatible with all Bluetooth devices (it's Bluetooth 4.2, which isn't quite the latest Bluetooth 5 but still very good), they're light to the touch yet satisfyingly weighty, for when earbuds just won't do. The deal is only available until 26 October, so if you're missing a great pair of over-ear cans, make sure you snap this deal up as soon as you can.

