Asus reveals the world’s first professional, direct-lit, LED 4K UHD HDR monitor

Asus, as part of its CES 2017 showcase, has unveiled the world’s first professional, direct-lit, LED 4K UHD HDR monitor.

Named the ProArt PA32U, the monitor also delivers a peak brightness of 1,000cd/m2, which is achieved by a series of 384 LED backlit zones. In addition, the PA32U utilised quantum dot technology, a fact that allows it to deliver an incredibly wide colour gamut.

Another quality of note is the PA32U's brace of Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, which deliver speeds up to 40GBps and support USB3.1 Gen 2 and DisplayPort 1.2.

Full details of the system can be found on Asus' official website.

In addition to the ProArt PA32U, Asus also revealed a second monitor, the Designo Curve MX38VQ.

As you would guess from the name, the MX38VQ is a curved 37.5-inch IPS monitor which, as well as delivering an ultra-wide QHD resolution of 3840 X 1600, also packs a Qi wireless charging pad on it stand and features 8-watt stereo speakers incorporating Harman Kardon and Asus SonicMaster audio technologies.

No prices or release dates have been confirmed for either monitor so far.

