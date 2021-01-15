Announcing the winners of the Future Tech Awards

The Future Tech Awards have arrived. Since its inception at CES 2020, Future Publishing, which publishes T3, has taken the opportunity to celebrate the best of the tech industry. That includes the incredible products that have dazzled us or made a difference in our lives as well the people helping bring those products to market. This year’s Future Tech Awards votes have now been counted so we can reveal the winners.

The Future Tech Awards fall into a number of categories. To celebrate the tech we found most compelling, we have the Future Choice Awards. This category includes everything from TVs such as LG’s astounding CX OLED and the best laptops to smart home devices and audio equipment like the Sonos One. You can see all the products that made the grade on the Future Choice awards winners page .

The Future Power 50 awards highlight tech industry professionals – from executives and product managers to young professionals and content creators. Among this year’s winners, you’ll find people at the very top of some companies, those responsible for designing some of the best products, and community managers helping keep fans and customers engaged. See who led the field on the Future 50 winners page .

Finally, there are the Reader’s Choice awards. We spend a lot of time testing and reviewing products to settle on our favorites. But we also like to see what our audience liked the most. To that end, the Reader’s Choice awards were open for public voting. These awards highlight a broad range of product categories with winners from the past year as well as a small selection of Product of the Decade winners. So, be sure to check out the Reader’s Choice winners to see if the products you voted for made the grade – and see what other readers loved.