Amazon Cyber Monday: Save $50 on a brand new Kindle Paperwhite with LTE

Cyber Monday 2019 deals are raining down upon us all, quickly pushing Black Friday into the background, as seemingly every piece of consumer electronics gets a deep price cut today at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other major retailers. If you've had your eye on something, now is a good time to buy.

T3 has spent the weekend compiling all of the best deals we've come across, from smartphones to kitchenware to toys to fashion to fitness, if there's a deal about, we've more than likely found it and written it up. Make sure to keep refreshing T3 as the day goes on.

One deal that caught our eye this morning is on Amazon, which has discounted its brand new Kindle Paperwhite with 4G to just $200.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (32GB, 4G + WiFi) | Was $249.99 | Now $199.99 | Available now at Amazon

The Kindle is, without a doubt, the best e-reader money can buy and with this deal, your money can go a lot further than it otherwise would. We strongly recommend grabbing one before they go.View Deal

We're big fans of physical books here at T3 but the advantages of an e-reader are clear: you can take as many books as you like with you, all in a very small piece of kit. And the brand new Kindle Paperwhite may be the very best of the very best, especially at this price.

With the Paperwhite, you get 4G and WiFi, meaning new books are always a tap away no matter where you are, alongside a 6-inch e-ink display that is 300dpi (or around the same resolution as a physical page), and 32GB of storage. Considering e-books are absolutely tiny, this is basically a libraries worth of content to enjoy.

If you've never had a Kindle before now is the time to buy one and, if you have got one, now is the time to upgrade. We promise it'll be worth it.