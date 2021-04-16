Acer Enduro Urban laptops and tablet go where your iPad wont

The Acer Enduro N3 laptop and Enduro Urban T1 tablet are, as the name suggests, all about durability. They come complete with military-grade certifications to withstand the day-to-day bumps and drops that a family or student laptops go through. Kids often lack the gentle touch required for modern technology and many a tablet or laptop screen has succumbed to a toddler tantrum or the hands of a careless teen. With these machines, accidents are much less likely to lead to a broken device.

The Acer Enduro Urban N3 is a 14-inch laptop that comes in two configurations: an Intel i5 2.4GHz model, with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD; and an Intel i7 2.8GHz version with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Both feature bright, 450-nit 14-in full HD (1920x1080) displays, 13-hour battery life and Windows 10 operating systems.

The laptops are IP53 dust and water-resistant, with ports, speakers and buttons all protected. Even the fan is water-proofed, with a unique drainage system. They also feature reinforced corner protection to meet MIL-STD 810H certification, which includes mechanical shock, vibration, temperature, pressure, humidity, fungus and salt fog resistance.

Acer Enduro Urban N3 (Image credit: Acer)

The Acer Enduro Urban T1 is a 10-inch tablet that is equally rugged. The screen uses antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass and the body is built with shock-absorbent materials to help it survive accidental drops. Like the laptops, it is IP53 compliant for dust and water resistance, and MIL-STD 810H certified for extreme environmental protection. The T1 runs Android 10 Go OS and features dual-band Wi-Fi, a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera and an eight-hour battery.

While the specs on these machines aren’t groundbreaking and they are on the bulkier side, having a laptop or tablet that can withstand the hands of small children is often priceless. But these devices will not just suit families. Their outdoor capabilities make them ideal for camping or beach use, allowing you to “work from home” from just about anywhere.

The Acer Enduro Urban N3 is priced $799 and $999 for the i5 and i7 versions, respectively and goes on sale in June in the US. The Acer Enduro Urban T1 is also due to go on sale in June, with prices still to be confirmed. No word yet as to whether these devices will go on sale in the UK or Australia.