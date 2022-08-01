OnePlus 10T launch date — how to watch the live stream

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kicking off August with a bang, OnePlus is about to launch a new flagship phone - the OnePlus 10T 5G.

Expanding the 10 series seems like a no-brainer because the OnePlus 10 Pro has been such a success, in fact, it's one of the best phones of the year. Because of that, we're very interested to see what OnePlus has in store for us next.

Watch it as it happens with T3 right here on an official live stream video at 10am ET / 3pm BST on August 3rd 2022.

In classic OnePlus fashion, they have been sharing some clues with us before the launch which are sure to get you in the mood. Here’s what we already know, and what we might be able to expect…

OnePlus 10T launch: what to expect

We’ve already been teased with a fair few details of this Android phone, and that includes photos of the handset, so we already know that you’ll be able to buy it in at least two colourways: Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

From the images that OnePlus has released into the world, it’s clear that the phone follows the same design language as the OnePlus 10 Pro but instead of the sharp angular camera module, they’ve put in a new ‘crater’ style notch which seamlessly curves up from the body of the phone in a similar way to the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

They’ve also let us know that this phone won’t feature their popular alert slider which they’ve had to remove to make room for more advanced internal hardware. But what that does mean is that it seems like this could be going all in when it comes to performance - giving it potential for ‘high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal’ as mentioned in a recent post to the OnePlus Community forum (opens in new tab).

OnePlus seems to be positioning this as a powerful handset that will be well suited to gaming but that still manages to maintain that slim, sleek look of the OnePlus 10 Pro - it sounds like it could be one of the best OnePlus phones so far. We'll be tuning into the event to find out if that's true so be sure to check back later this week to watch it with us!