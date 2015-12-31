Wearableswatch 2015: the entire year in wearable tech reviewed month by month

Previous Next 6/13

May

A watch with a strange side port that you squint into, displaying “Magic View” – using light and optical refractions giving the illusion of a 20-inch screen – is shown by Lenovo. Even though a big noise in wearables, Pebble reportedly is forced to take out a loan to “stay afloat”. Swish London hotel The W in Leicester Square debuts uniforms in its Wyle club which use integrated LEDs to react to the music beats, adding risk of epileptic incidents, presumably to your pounding headache. Sony launches a smart bulb with a Bluetooth speaker inside to stream music to. While Swatch remind us that their vapourware smartwatch is still en route. They just appear to have lost the road map. But it'll definitely have a “revolutionary” battery, that'll also work in cars, apparently. If When it comes out. Finally, socks are about to go smart, according to Sensoria, who pull on a pair of connected running socks which track runs in detail, delivering information on pace, distance, time and your running style. We're still waiting on Apple Watch sales figures.

In focus: the luxury market finally wises up

Raucous laughter, eye rolling and communal rib jabbing was the general reaction by the wizened Swiss watch industry to the smartwatch revolution. But 2015 was the year that the likes of TAG Heuer, Breitling, Movado, Mondaine, Withings, Mont Blanc and this month IWC finally started wising up to a sector that could well be smashing great, lolloping chunks out of their balance books. IWC launched Connect: a circular, strap-based module much like Mont Blanc's but much more subtle, which attaches to their mechanical models, adding, well, some kind of functionality TBC. Strange they launched a nubbin seemingly without a USP, but the Swiss giants are finally waking up and smelling the coffee. More on TAG later…