The best men’s hair wax and pastes 2020: for short spikes to wavy surfer hair

Guys can have bad hair days too, and with male grooming on the rise, this also means there are a ton of products out there to help you achieve perfection quickly and easily.

Whether you like to go for precision styling with not a hair out of place or you rock the messy bed-head look; hair wax is one of the perfect products to keep your hair looking the way you want it to all day long.

What is hair wax?

Wax is a petroleum-based product which is great at providing a firm hold on all hair styles and is particularly good for managing thick hair.

It is applied on dry hair during your normal styling routine just like any other product.

The texture of wax requires a bit more work when applied to the hair, but overall it allows for much easier styling compared to gel or hairspray.

The thickness of wax means your hair is much more likely to stay in place for longer. It then simply washes out with water.

How to choose the best hair wax for you:

The type of men’s wax you choose all comes down to the type of hair you have and the style you want to achieve.

However, you may also want to consider factors such as the scent it has – it does have to be on your head all day, after all. And don’t forget to pick your preferred finish.

Depending on the consistency of the wax, some are oilier than others, so you’ll need to pick the right one to achieve either a matte or shine finish.

We’ve picked a few we think work well for a range of different styles, as well as waxes to suit all budgets and ones that are great all-rounders for those who just want a reliable product for their everyday routine.

These are the 7 best men's hair waxes:

1. American Crew Defining Paste Create definition and style with this strong holding paste Specifications Best for: Creating volume Scent: Fresh Finish: Matte Hair Type: Thick RRP: £22.00 Reasons to buy + Looks professional + Low shine Reasons to avoid - Expensive Today's Best Deals AU $22 View at Kogan.com

This medium hold paste comes in a professional tub and is designed to add texture and increase definition in your style; largely thanks to its Beeswax ingredient, which American Crew claim will provide a natural, pliable hold.

It is not as thick as some waxes and pastes which means it easy to distribute for a hold that looks natural on all lengths of hair, while reviewers compliment its non-greasy finish. American Crew hair products are increasingly popular across the professional Barber network, so you are getting the industry seal of approval with this product.

2. Vo5 Extreme Style Matt Paste An affordable high street brand that’s easy to use Specifications Best for: Everyday use Scent: Fresh Finish: Matte Hair Type: All hair RRP: £4.40 Reasons to buy + Easy pump + Long-lasting Reasons to avoid - Can build-up Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re looking for a good all-rounder hair wax that won’t break the bank, then you’ve got to try Vo5 Extreme Matt Paste. Although technically not a traditional wax, it contains many of the same ingredients and users rate it highly for its ability to create definition to slightly damp or dry hair.

Coming in a handy pump for hassle-free and no-mess styling, simply work the paste into your hair and rough up using your fingertips. If you style your hair every day then this is a great bargain buy that goes a long way, with reviewers saying it holds extremely well.

3. Redken Maneuver Work Wax A working wax that provides a natural looking style in minutes Specifications Best for: Natural look Scent: Fresh Finish: Matte Hair Type: Short-medium RRP: £28.00 Reasons to buy + Natural matte finish + Easy to apply Reasons to avoid - Pricey Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Our final wax on the list is a little pricey but worth a mention, especially if you want a product that both strengthens and styles your hair at the same time; which is due to the added protein. You can apply this wax to wet or dry hair to arrange your preferred style.

Some reviewers find the product becomes a little greasy when applied in volume, so keep it light. This is a mouldable max which allows you to re-style your hair once applied and manipulate your tresses until you've got your perfect style, plus, the finish is a natural and soft one if firm hold isn't your thing.

4. TIGI Bed Head Wax Get the surfer dude look with this styling wax Specifications Best for: Taming wild & unruly hair Scent: Subtle Finish: Matte Hair Type: Thick RRP: £13.95 Reasons to buy + Easy to apply + Holds well Reasons to avoid - Slightly greasy Today's Best Deals AU $21.50 View at Kogan.com

If you have long or thick hair that you struggle to keep in place, then the level 5 hold factor of TIGI Bed Head Wax will help you tame your mane in no time- TIGI mentions that its also suitable for all hair types.

If you want the product to perform at its best, then it's recommended that you apply a tiny amount of this wax to your hair, which according to reviewers, does a good job of keeping a deliberately messy-looking style in place all day. A common gripe is that the wax can become a little greasy looking when you use too much, which is then tricky to brush out; but the right amount should give your style a clean matte finish.

5. Gatsby Moving Rubber Spikey Edge Hair Wax The ultimate styling wax for short and spiky hair Specifications Best for: Precision styling Scent: Soft apple Finish: Shine Hair Type: Short-medium length RRP: £8.99 Reasons to buy + Affordable + Lasts all day Reasons to avoid - Packaging not very manly Today's Best Deals AU $19.99 View at Amazon

Gatsby claim this is the hardest wax of their MOVING RUBBER series, which promises to keep your hair spiked throughout the day. So, if have short or very short hair and you want your style to withstand the elements, this Gatsby Moving Rubber hair wax might just be the perfect product for you.

Because of its toughness, some reviewers mention an extra scrub at the end of the day is required to remove it all, but if you want seriously strong hold from your wax, give this a go.

6. Layrite Cement Matte Hair Clay Get a solid hold with this industrial style hair clay Specifications Best for: Strong hold Scent: Vanilla Finish: Matte Hair Type: Thick RRP: £11.86 Reasons to buy + Luxury packaging + Doesn’t break the bank Reasons to avoid - Not good for thin hair Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Layrite promises this product will provide high-hold and a matte-finish, which should make it ideal for both messy and structured hair styles. Reviewers mention they can feel the hold, while the finish, for the majority, is grease free. Despite its thick consistency, is water soluble, so it's incredibly easy to wash out.

Make sure that you soften the clay first by rubbing a small amount between your palms to warm it up. It can then be applied on either dry or damp hair to easily shape or reshape the hair as desired. This is an extremely strong hold product, so avoid if you are looking for a soft touch finish.

7. Fishfingers Shape Defining Wax Hair wax that smells nice Specifications Best for: Quick styling Scent: Coconut Finish: Shine Hair Type: All hair types RRP: £5.99 Reasons to buy + Affordable + Smells nice Reasons to avoid - Not as strong as others - It's called Fishfingers Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Fish Fingers Wax claim this product is a great all-rounder and one that will allow you to mold, sculpt and shape your do, whatever your style. As a medium hold wax, reviewers across the board mention that it does a good job of styling without being too heavy or sticky, although it may need reapplying later on.

Providing a medium hold, Fish Fingers claims that it tames frizz while creating a smooth and defined look. This also makes it easy to remove. Although the name can be off-putting to some, this hair wax has a popular coconut scent (kind of like suncream), which isn’t too overpowering.

