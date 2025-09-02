I've used the new Harry's Plus razor – it's the best shave I've ever had

Quick Summary Popular men's grooming brand, Harry's, has launched a new razor. Harry's Plus is a re-engineered version of its classic design.

While many of us bearded blokes will opt for an electric shaver to perfect our grooming routine, there's still space in every bathroom cabinet for a solid, traditional razor. In my experience, the old school is still best when it comes to a neat, close shave, and the old Harry's razor has been the best I've found.

When I was first told about Harry's Plus, I was certainly intrigued. With the promise of a new pivoting head system which offers the best shave the brand has ever made.

Needless to say, I had to get my hands on one to see what all of the fuss was about. My first impression was definitely mixed, too – while the metal handle feels reassuringly weighty, the new head doesn't look all that different at first glance.

Fortunately, we were all taught the dangers of judging books by their covers from an early age. In use, Harry's Plus delivered the best shave I've ever had.

The closeness of the shave is exceptional, with the pressure exerted from the new head ensuring every contour of your face gets the same cut. It's a really well-designed product, and feels substantially more luxurious than razors you'd buy off the shelf at the supermarket.

Elsewhere, you'll find a trimmer on the rear of the head – just as you did on the previous model – which is great for shaping your style. The added heft of the new handle makes it much easier to make nuanced movements, too, which is great for a controlled shave. There are three different finish options to pick from – tide (blue), onyx (black) and clay (red).

Available exclusively on the Harry's website, and priced at £11 (approx. €12.50 / US$15 / AU$22.50) for the handle, a blade and a travel blade cover, the set offers decent value. That should come as no surprise, though – its entire ethos has been offering quality at affordable prices.

If you're in need of a new razor for clean shaving, the Harry's Plus system is just about the best buy on the market.